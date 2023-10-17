Prince George facing ‘doubly hard’ time as Prince William and Kate try to find ‘healthy balance’ for him

Prince George is reportedly facing a “doubly hard” time as Prince William and the Princess of Wales try to find “healthy balance”.

Prince George might only be ten years old but as second in the royal line of succession he’s already experienced a step-up in his royal appearances this year. In May he undertook an official role in King Charles’ coronation as a Page of Honour and as a slightly more gentle introduction to public life, he’s also been seen more often at sporting events with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Just a few days ago Prince George attended Wales’ quarter final match in the Rugby World Cup with Prince William in France. It’s likely he was able to make the trip for because Lambrook School broke up for half-term on 13th October.

However, the school holidays will reportedly see Prince George facing a “doubly hard” time, according to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond. Opening up to OK!, she expressed her belief that his holiday “may not be quite like” all his previous half-term breaks.

“William and Kate have three children with very different demands,” she explained. “We know poor George has been feeling rather under the cosh lately because school life seems to be all about being tested. So this half-term holiday may not be quite like his previous holidays and could involve a certain amount of revision.”

Kate is set to miss out on an appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards this November. This is supposedly due to her wanting to remain in the UK to support Prince George as he takes exams that could determine what school he goes on to attend when he leaves Lambrook at 13.

Jennie believes that it won’t just be the approaching exams that could be playing on Prince George’s mind, but that seeing Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis having half-term fun could make this half-term even more challenging. However, the expert suggested that the future King and Queen Consort could be focused on finding a “balance” that works for their eldest child.

She said, “That will be doubly hard with his sister and little brother having all the fun, but I’m sure William and Kate will find a healthy balance that will allow George to join in most of the time.”

Reflecting upon how the Prince and Princess of Wales could be focusing their time, Jennie speculated that Prince George’s exams mean he’ll be “their priority right now”.

But she added that “as the only girl” Princess Charlotte could “no doubt command special attention” whilst five-year-old Prince Louis’ mischievousness might go a little unchecked.

“Louis is the little kid on the block – probably getting away with murder while their parents are too busy with the others to chastise him!” she said.

Prince George being their parents’ “priority” during this intense time perhaps makes sense and it’s lovely to think that Prince William and Kate will likely be trying to find a good “balance” for him between revision and fun with his siblings. His loving mum has also shared that she’s been helping him prepare for his tests.

As reported by Hello! Kate explained during a visit to Cardiff that she knows how “hard” maths can be in particular and how Prince George tells her he feels like he’s being constantly tested.

"I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be," Kate explained. "George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.’”