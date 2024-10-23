Kate Middleton and Prince William's divisive sleeping set-up at Adelaide Cottage won’t be for everyone

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William's divisive sleeping set-up at their Adelaide Cottage home won’t be for everyone.

After dividing their time between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace in London for many years, the Prince and Princess of Wales took the plunge in 2022 and moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Their routines likely had to shift quite a lot since moving house and the parents-of-three have been open about taking turns with the school run and balancing royal and family life. At the end of a long day of royal duties and parenting Prince George, Charlotte and Louis they likely look forward to a great night’s sleep. However, Kate and Prince William’s sleeping set-up definitely won’t be for everyone and will no doubt divide the crowd.

According to Hello!, the future King got candid during a recent visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington. Speaking to Louisa Harland, who met Prince William with her dog Jacks, Prince William reportedly shared that he and Kate sleep with their dog on their bed.

Louise is said to have recounted the discussion on Hits Radio Cornwall, explaining, "[He] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a black cocker spaniel named Orla and previously owned another named Lupo who sadly passed away in 2020. Orla is believed to have been a gift from Kate’s brother James Middleton to the Wales family.

Like Lupo before her, Orla has appeared in family photos over the years and was photographed with the future Queen as she watched a polo match the Prince of Wales was playing in back in 2022. The spaniel is clearly a much-loved family member and some fans will likely find it sweet that Orla allegedly gets to sleep on Prince William and Kate’s bed at night.

Others might be less enamoured with their reported choice and this can often be quite a divisive issue amongst pet owners, with some believing that dogs shouldn’t be allowed in the bedroom at all. Regardless of what others might think, the Prince and Princess of Wales seem to find allowing their "little dog" to sleep on the bed something that works for them all.

Both the Royal Family and Middletons are dog lovers and this was clearly passed down to Kate and Prince William, who got Lupo as their first dog together in 2011. He was by their sides in the first official pictures taken of Prince George when he was born and it’s even been suggested that it was Lupo who helped the couple decide upon their eldest son’s name.

As reported by The Times, the Prince and Princess of Wales are believed to have written various names on pieces of paper and scattered them, with Lupo apparently stopping next to "George". When he passed away, the couple shared a heartfelt personal message on social media and declared that they will "miss him so much" and he was "at the heart" of the family.

Prince William’s supposed revelation about his and Kate’s sleeping set-up with Orla could be seen to show that she’s very much at the heart of the Wales family too. She seems to have an especially close bond with Princess Charlotte as she has appeared alongside her in photos released to mark the royal’s seventh and eighth birthdays, looking as adorable as ever.