Prince William shares new update on Kate Middleton since she 'completed' cancer treatment

Prince William has shared a new update on how Catherine, Princess of Wales is doing since she completed her cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales has shared candid comments about his wife of 13 years as he spoke to broadcasters in Cape Town after arriving in South Africa for the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The environmental prize, which Prince William co-founded with Sir David Attenborough in 2020, is awarded annually in November and whilst the Princess of Wales has accompanied him to the ceremony in the past, this year it was a solo visit for her husband. Speaking about her on 6th November, Prince William shared an update on Kate and explained that she’s "doing really well" after completing her treatment for cancer in September.

As per the BBC, the future King expressed his deep admiration for Kate, saying that she has been "amazing this whole year". He added that whilst she understandably hadn’t travelled with him to Cape Town for the ceremony, he was sure she’d be watching from home at Adelaide Cottage and will be "cheering [him] on".

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

"I know she'll be really keen to see tonight be a success," the Prince of Wales declared, ahead of the ceremony which saw five extraordinary winners awarded five one million pound prizes to help them scale up their innovative ideas for combating the climate emergency.

The Princess of Wales walked the green carpet with her husband at the very first Earthshot Prize ceremony which was held in London in 2021. She then accompanied him to the second iteration in Boston the following year, but in 2023 she didn’t attend the ceremony in Singapore. At the time it was widely reported that Kate had decided to remain in the UK to support Prince George as he took important exams at school.

Prince William’s update on Kate comes just under a month after she made her first in-person engagement since she "completed" her cancer treatment.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

When she first announced that her chemotherapy treatment had come to an end - which she did with a hopeful and poignant video filmed by Will Warr - the Princess of Wales explained that she would not be resuming her full schedule of engagements right away.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she shared. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

She added that she was entering this "new phase of recovery" with a "renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life". During this incredibly challenging year she reflected that she and Prince William had been reminded to "reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved".

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Although it’s not yet confirmed, some reports have suggested that the Princess of Wales could join other members of the Royal Family at the annual service at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday this year. It’s also been claimed that Kate’s carol service, Together at Christmas, might be held once again at Westminster Abbey in December. If it is, then former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond believes it will be "very special" and that plenty of her fellow royals will be there.

"This will obviously be a very special carol concert for Catherine, and the whole family,” she told OK!. “They will be so proud to see her back taking a leading role in one of her very own projects, and I imagine that as many members of the Royal Family as possible will join her this year."