Princess Anne's flawless gray suit, worn during Cyprus trip, proves she's a master in androgynous chic dressing

Princess Anne's gray suit screams business during an important visit to Cyprus, where she discussed important issues facing the people of the country today.

Princess Anne is on a two day long visit to Cyprus, where she's meeting officials and military personnel.

Her visit follows an official visit from the Wessexes in June 2022, when Sophie Wessex's dress broke the internet.

(Image credit: Iakovos Hatzistavrou / AFP/Getty Images)

Princess Anne's gray suit fit perfectly for the solemnity of the visit, during which she discussed challenges faced by the people of Cyprus, when she met President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace.

Wednesday, January 11, 2022 was the first day of her two day visit to the country which became independent from the UK in 1960 - joining the Commonwealth thereafter.

Following their meeting, President Anastasiades tweeted, "pleasure to receive today HRH The Princess Royal. Reiterated our common aspiration to further develop and expand the historical ties and enduring bonds between Cyprus and the UK, both at the bilateral level as well as within our Commonwealth family."

Pleasure to receive today HRH The Princess Royal. Reiterated our common aspiration to further develop and expand the historical ties and enduring bonds between Cyprus and the UK, both at the bilateral level as well as within our Commonwealth family. 🇨🇾🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tgjxLNtuoAJanuary 11, 2023 See more

The Cyprus Mail (opens in new tab) reports that President Anastasiades presented the Princess with a silver replica of a 4th century BC goblet and a photographic album of Cypriot veterans of the Second World War. In return, Princess Anne gave him a signed portrait - of herself. Now that's a power suit move if ever we heard one.

(Image credit: Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Princess Royal's outfit suited not only the seriousness of the event, but the mild Cypriot winter weather. It's also a totally different vibe when juxtaposed to the look chosen by her sister-in-law during her visit to the country in June 2022.

Sophie Wessex's polka dot dress sent fans into an absolute frenzy as the chic, summery number showed it's possible to look elegant in soaring summer temperatures.

Royal visits to Cyprus are somewhat of a delicate operation, as the UK has had an uneasy relationship with some of the country's population. Despite ending their colonial rule of the country, the UK still has two military bases on the island nation - much to the chagrin of many of its population. Also, as Cyprus remains in the grip of an ongoing dispute between Greek Cypriots in the south and Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, known as 'The Cyprus Problem' - political sensitivity is a must.

(Image credit: IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP /Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the Royal Family have experienced an unpleasant - but some may say warranted - welcome when visiting the country in the past.

The late Queen Elizabeth II received a less than warm welcome during an official visit to Cyprus back in 1993, when she was jeered by a crowd while visiting the capital Nicosia. Many Royal experts maintain that it was one of the queen's worst receptions during an official state visit throughout her 70-year-long reign.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/ Getty Images)

As Princess Anne continues her visit, she's due to attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus Irfan Siddiq at his official residence.

The final day of her trip will also see the royal visit the British Base in Dhekelia where she'll meet British Armed Forces and their families and also open a new school for the children of serving personnel.