Princess Anne’s cheerful Christmas outfit channels her late mother’s love of bold, bright colours
There was a strong display of solidarity as numerous members of the Royal Family came together for another Sandringham Walkabout this Christmas.
Joining the likes of the Princess of Wales – sticking to her tried and tested style formula in a forest green monochrome ensemble – Duchess Sophie, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Beatrice, the Princess Royal stole the show in a jolly red coat and matching scarf.
Princess Anne – accompanied by husband Sir Timothy Laurence - was spotted walking alongside her youngest brother, Prince Edward, as the family made their way to their annual Christmas service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.
Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, walked alongside his sister, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, on the Christmas walk to Church at Sandringham.📸 Aaron Chown / PA Wire pic.twitter.com/IBXtstXYZwDecember 25, 2024
While many of the younger royals went with a subtle, subdued style – including Princess Beatrice’s camel coat and Zara Tindall’s monochromatic maroon outfit – Princess Anne wasn’t afraid to go big, bright and bold. Something we've seen her do often, including with her burnt orange coat and fluffy hatthat was perfect for staying warm and stylish.
And it's something her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, would’ve no doubt done had she still been with us.
Anne’s cherry red jacket, paired with a matching scarf worn loose, was exactly the sort of bold colour that Queen Elizabeth II wore consistently throughout her life – and it was done intentionally.
The Queen believed bright colours helped the royals stand out more, meaning more people had the chance of spotting them amongst huge crowds.
Anne paired her cherry red outfit with a navy blue and red tartan skirt - and from Helen Skelton's chic tartan coat to Kate Middleton's tartan skirt and cardigan, we're spotting a trend.
Paired with the colourful ensemble, Anne was sporting her knotted brooch.
The brooch, which is in the shape of a reef knot is made from nine-carat yellow gold wire formed into a rope. The brooch includes Scottish freshwater pearls – a nod to her Scottish connection, and rubies which were included as the special piece was presented to her on her 40th birthday.
The Scottish connection wasn’t just evident in the brooch, either.
Interestingly, the Wales family – including Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis – all wore subtle nods to their Scottish heritage, donning blue and green tartan prints.
Finishing her look, Anne had a warm, fluffy black hat and a pair of black boots.
Anne, along with her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, will be spending Christmas at Sandringham with her brother, King Charles and other invited royals, tucking into a feast of traditional dishes and treats.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
