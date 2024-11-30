Helen Skelton's cosy-chic tartan coat and practical knit beanie are the elevated winter staples your wardrobe needs

Helen Skelton gave a masterclass in elevated winter dressing with her casual-chic pairing of a knitted midi dress and tartan coat - we love her knitted beanie that's as stylish as it is practical.

Most of the time, we're on the hunt for a bargain and want to snap up designer lookalikes and luxurious pieces that don't break the bank. But there is one item in our winter capsule wardrobes that we don't mind spending a little more money on - a flattering winter coat.

When you've found the perfect coat, it's something you know you'll be wearing throughout winter and likely into spring too, relying on it day to day to battle the chill and keep you looking oh-so stylish. Because of this, we might tend to lean towards more traditionally versatile styles in muted colours and patterns so we know the piece will work with all our current wardrobe favourites - but Helen Skelton's statement tartan coat is a bold piece that we can see being an easy-to-style staple throughout the season and we love how it elevates her casual look.

Standing in a snow-covered field while presenting Winter on the Farm, Helen battled the cool winter chill in a stunning purple and green tartan longline coat that we instantly fell in love with upon seeing this video.

With a double breasted design, luxe wool fabric and flattering belted waist, the jacket blends casual with formal perfectly. The rich jewel-toned purple and green shades pop beautifully against the wintery background, giving a festive and cosy-chic look that Helen leaned into with the addition of a white knitted beanie.

For the rest of her outfit, Helen opted to wear a stunning burnt-orange midi dress with a simple rib-knit texture running across its fabric. We love this elevated casual piece that's perfect for keeping warm in winter and, for those days where you want to keep cosy and comfortable but are tired of your jeans and knitted jumper combinations, it makes for the ideal casual-chic look.

With some gold-toned jewellery adding a subtle shine to her outfit, it really was Helen's coat that stood out as the statement piece. But just because it's bold and heavily patterned, that doesn't mean its look can't be changed up to feel fresh and new after each rewear.

After trying out Helen's sophisticated knitted dress look, try pairing the tartan coat with some wide-leg jeans and chunky knitted jumper for a completely different casual style. Finish off the look with some chunky winter boots and a chic blown-out hairstyle, changing up your choice of jewellery too to change the feel of the outfit.

Then, why not try dressing up the jacket with some tailored suit trousers, a crisp white shirt and a longline blazer for a bold power suit look? The layering of the blazer and coat will not only keep you warm, but playing with colours, textures and patterns that can contrast and compliment with the pattern and tones of the coat will give it a new look that will maximise the versatility of the piece. A pair of comfortable ballet flats or court pumps will finish off the outfit with a sophisticated flair.