Princess Anne’s flower power dress and voluminous up-do combination proves you should never be afraid of going bold
Princess Anne went all-out for a special evening event in 1973 with a vibrant floral gown and a glamorous updo
Princess Anne took flower power styling to the next level with vibrant colours and the most voluminous up-do for an evening out in 1973.
If you’re looking to create a spring capsule wardrobe, one print that’s likely to make an appearance is florals. They might not be ground-breaking but florals are a timeless way to bring a sense of the great outdoors into your outfits - and Princess Anne is a fan. The Princess Royal loves a good floral motif and one of the most iconic of her floral looks came in 1973. Stepping out with Captain Mark Phillips to attend the London premiere of the Jesus Christ Superstar film, Princess Anne’s flower power outfit and voluminous hair took statement royal styling to new heights.
There was no need for her best quilted jacket for this evening out as she let her high-neck floral dress do all the talking. Princess Anne’s outfit had a frilled collar and matching trim on the long sleeves, as well as shirring.
The entire bodice was shirred, creating a form-fitting silhouette, and this shirring extended down to just above the elbow on the sleeves. From there the senior royal’s sleeves billowed out into a puffed shape that then tapered in at the cuffs. This created a dramatic yet softly draped effect that worked as a brilliant contrast to the streamlined bodice.
The skirt flared out from Princess Anne’s waist and the vibrant colour palette and floral print elevated the dress even more. All over the length of this gorgeous gown were large flower motifs - each with a different combination of petal and centre hues. From emerald green to mustard yellow and a stunning red, Princess Anne’s flower power outfit was a riot of colour.
Shop Floral Inspiration
RRP: £79 | A blouse or shirt is such an easy way to add a touch of floral to an outfit whilst keeping it on the subtle side. This is a great choice, with a v-neckline, long frill-trimmed sleeves and a lilac floral pattern. Wear with jeans or a pair of white linen trousers when the weather gets warmer.
RRP: £85 | With a high-waisted design, this printed flared skirt is a great addition to a spring wardrobe. It's got a lovely gathered skirt, an invisible back zipper and button and can easily be dressed up with a cami and heels or down with trainers and a simple T-shirt.
RRP: £179 | If you want to invest in a fabulous flora dress to last the test of time then this could be just what you've been searching for. The bold emerald green and white combination is beautiful and the crew neck and fit and flare shape is sophisticated and classic.
Both the print and the colour palette gave her evening look a sense of fun and her hairstyle for the occasion oozed glamour. Whilst not everyone would think of going for a voluminous up-do with such a statement dress, Princess Anne wasn’t afraid to go just as bold with her hair.
Two large front sections of the Princess’s hair were pulled back and look to have been secured into a bun whilst on top her hair was brushed backwards, creating a combination between one of the best 60s hairstyles - the beehive - and one of the best 70s hairstyles - the voluminous bun.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Princess Anne is known for favouring a very similar look to this day, albeit with a little less volume. She confessed in the documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, that she couldn’t understand how long it apparently took those making The Crown to recreate her hairstyle on actor Erin Doherty as it’s so quick for her.
“I don't watch Netflix and The Crown - but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do her hair like I did, and I’m thinking, ‘How could it possibly take that long?’ I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes,” she said.
Quick it might be, but Princess Anne’s voluminous up-do for her evening out in 1973 was fabulous and this hairstyle has really become her signature look over the years. The Princess finished off her look for the Jesus Christ Superstar premiere with a simple white clutch bag that didn’t overwhelm the dress and hair combination and a pair of pearl stud earrings.
You might not be quite ready to recreate a fully floral look quite as eye-catching as hers, but Princess Anne proved with her Flower Power 70s look that florals don’t have to be dainty to be beautiful. Whether you prefer a large floral pattern or micro one, there are so many ways to add florals into your spring outfits.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Blush is the nail shade we're seeing everywhere for spring - here are 8 ways to wear the flattering shade
Want to elevate your manicure for spring? Rosy blush nails are the timeless and versatile look we're loving...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Duchess Sophie's crisp white Puma trainers are a year-round style essential - and they have £40 off today
The Duchess of Edinburgh's white Pumas are yet another pair of royal-approved trainers we love
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
What happened to Jim Beaton and was Princess Anne really almost kidnapped? Former protection officer speaks out 50 years on
You might be wondering what happened to Jim Beaton as Princess Anne's former protection officer reflects upon a terrifying royal incident
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne putting royal duties first following King's cancer diagnosis as she misses special occasion
Princess Anne has showcased her commitment to her duties as she missed out on a special personal occasion to undertake a royal tour
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Forget Princess Anne's Longchamp, it's her timeless brown leather satchel we're shopping right now
Princess Anne's leather satchel might be our new favourite bag of hers as she proved pared-back design and neutral colours are the way to go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does Princess Anne have security? The huge privilege she's denied as Princess Royal - but William and Kate have
Princess Anne is denied a security privilege that the Prince and Princess of Wales have - despite being such a prominent senior royal
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 times Princess Anne was everyone's hero - from making history to hilarious, no-nonsense quotes
The Princess Royal is one of the hardest working (and most popular) members of the Royal Family - and these moments prove why
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne gives stern instruction before iconic royal duty and her no-nonsense approach is so her
Princess Anne's dry sense of humour shone through as she delivered stern instructions about preventing 'vandalism' at a special engagement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's favourite mac and trench coat hybrid is an outdoor staple all year round
Princess Anne’s mac and trench coat hybrid has been a favourite of hers for a while now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's hilarious response to rare hug with member of staff is unbelievably no-nonsense
The Princess Royal reportedly hugged a senior member of staff in an emotional moment and her reaction afterwards couldn't be more *her*
By Emma Shacklock Published