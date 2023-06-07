Prince William's 'parent behavior' put Kate Middleton in role of ‘naughty child’ in Jordan, claims body language expert

Prince William reportedly showed “parent behavior' and allegedly put Kate Middleton in the “implied role of a naughty child” in Jordan, a body language expert has claimed.

After analyzing the Prince and Princess of Wales’ body language during their recent trip to Jordan, a body language expert has claimed this wasn’t the future King’s “finest moments”.

The claim mainly rests on one of the couple's interactions where Prince William apparently seemed to encourage Kate to hurry up during a conversation.

The wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan certainly did not disappoint. As well as delighting at the stunning ceremony, royal fans gushed over Kate Middleton's Elie Saab gown and were happy to see both Carole and Pippa Middleton at the event as well as Princess Beatrice whose stunning sparkling tiara was truly magnificent. However, one interaction stood out more than all the finery at the event - for body language expert Judi James anyway.

Fans were also quick to notice Kate Middleton’s chat with the bride seemingly being cut slightly short by Prince William. Now Judi James has expressed her belief to Express.co.uk that he displayed “dominant body language” and whilst it seemed innocent enough, she didn’t feel it was one of his “finest moments” with Kate.

Judi suggested, "This is not one of his finest moments when it comes to either body language or words. While he has clearly moved on from the meet and greet with the bride and groom, Kate stands talking to the bride in an animated and very friendly way.”

“She is not causing a ‘log jam’ but holding up the queue and the next guests are still talking to the groom, so there appears to be no logical reason for William to hurry his wife along, especially as she only adds a few seconds to the conversation,” Judi claimed.

Commenting on the words William allegedly said to Kate to hurry her along, Judi shared, “Whether he says ‘chop chop,' his hand gesture alone is bad enough, with a winding gesture that would normally imply that time is running out.”

Following this, Kate, while she did wrap up her chat and move on promptly, supposedly took the behavior in her stride, though Judi alleged, “It has to be said that his behavior is overly dominant here, with his critical parent behavior putting her firmly in the implied role of naughty child.”

The body language expert put forward the idea that there could have possibly been more “elegant options” like a “small pat of the waist or back” instead.

“Most couples have subtle rituals that they use to communicate silently in public that don’t entail any obvious impatience and the Wales’ are normally very adept at these techniques,” Judi added.

Whilst this particular interaction between Prince William and Kate Middleton in Jordan has attracted some attention, the couple looked to have had a wonderful time at the recent wedding. Their trip came towards the end of their children’s half term and the Princess has already undertaken her first engagement after this special break as she visited the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire.