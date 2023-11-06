Prince William tries one of Kate Middleton's favourite hobbies - but admits to being 'terrified'
Prince William tried one of Kate Middleton's favourite hobbies in Singapore as he admitted to being 'terrified' for this sweet reason
Prince William tried one of Kate Middleton's favourite hobbies in Singapore as he got stuck into a very sporty engagement!
The Prince of Wales is currently in Singapore as part of his work towards his environmental climate project, the Earthshot Prize - which was recently praised by Cate Blanchett. On November 6, the Prince attended a dragon boat rowing event and joined in with the other rowers for a fun sporty challenge. The future King got truly stuck into the engagement as he wore a sporty kit, lifejacket and cap, and paddled away with the rest of the team.
Per Hello! The Prince admitted to being 'terrified' ahead of the event. The magazine reported that William said he was 'terrified' of messing up the paddle rhythm and was concerned that he would 'clash with the whole side'.
Despite his initial concerns, one of his teammates in the British Dragon Boat Racing Team called him a 'natural,' another added that he 'didn't miss a stroke'. The Prince humbly said, 'I love sports' and suggested that he was only following 'the key man in front of me', as he gestured to the captain.
Chris Bosher, the Captain said William was, "super engaged from the moment he walked down the pontoon to the moment he finished". Chris added that the Prince told his team, 'Seriously guys I want us to win this'.
"After he was asking about the race calendar and we mentioned we'd got a race coming up in two weeks and really he should come back and we'll give him a seat on the boat," the captain said. "He said it's quite a refreshing break to do from the normal routine so this was right up his street." Prince William concluded that he 'really enjoyed' the sporting activity.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Rowing is actually one of Kate Middleton's hobbies and has been for some time. The Princess has been an avid rower and as far back as her years in university, the Princess has been taking part in rowing events. In 2007, the Princess took part in a training session with the Sisterhood Cross Channel rowing team and was snapped rowing on the River Thames.
As his wife is already a keen rower, the Princes's interest or knowledge about this sport may have been increased thanks to his wife. Perhaps Catherine gave him some handy tips before he set off to Singapore for this engagement!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
The role Prince William can 'relish' with Middleton kids - but could miss out on with Archie and Lilibet
There's a role Prince William can 'relish' playing in his Middleton nieces and nephews' lives according to a former royal correspondent
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice's Burberry trench coat is pure cashmere luxury - and has a subtle royal nod
We love Princess Beatrice's Burberry trench coat as the royal stepped out in the most elegant coat for the winter season
By Laura Harman Published
-
The role Prince William can 'relish' with Middleton kids - but could miss out on with Archie and Lilibet
There's a role Prince William can 'relish' playing in his Middleton nieces and nephews' lives according to a former royal correspondent
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Which royal was a 'holy terror' with a hilariously telling nickname as a child?
One of the senior royals was a handful as a youngster – with his own mother branding him a “holy terror”
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William has won the praise of this Hollywood legend ahead of 2023 Earthshot Prize
Plus the star-studded line-up for the Earthshot Prize 2023 have been announced
By Jack Slater Published
-
Are the Royal Family allowed to dress up for Halloween and do they celebrate it?
Halloween 2023 is approaching and you might be wondering if the Prince and Princess of Wales or their kids will dress up for the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The surprisingly normal foods Prince William loved as a child prove that George and Charlotte are just like him
George and Charlotte are taking after their father, especially when it comes to Prince William's favourite childhood meals...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We love Prince William's response to finding out his house is haunted
Prince William's response to finding out his house is haunted is so on-brand for this chilled-out royal and rather hilarious!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why Kate Middleton might already have lost this battle with Prince George - and it was kind of inevitable
Kate Middleton might already have lost a friendly competition to Prince William after Prince George made a special appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate missed out on an epic royal event but we totally understand why
Prince William and Kate missed out on a special gala and according to an expert there could be a very understandable reason for this
By Emma Shacklock Published