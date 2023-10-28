Prince William has won the praise of this Hollywood legend ahead of 2023 Earthshot Prize

Plus the star-studded line-up for the Earthshot Prize 2023 have been announced

Prince William's work with Earthshot Prize has been hailed as 'game-changing'
Jack Slater
published
published

Ahead of the 2023 Earthshot Prize ceremony, Prince William’s initiative has won the high praise of Hollywood icon Cate Blanchett. The Oscar-winner has hailed the work done by the Prince of Wales as “game-changing” as the rest of the starry lineup for the night has been revealed.  

Prince William’s work with the Earthshot Prize is garnering some praise from the brightest stars in Hollywood ahead of the 2023 ceremony.

Started by Prince William in 2020, Earthshot aims to celebrate and support people and companies working to provide innovative solutions for climate and environmental issues.

There are five Earthshots - or aims: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World, and Fix Our Climate.

Prince William has been hands on attending summits and meeting with innovators aiming to help the climate problems

It’s been confirmed that Cate Blanchett will participate in the third annual awards presentation next month by introducing the prize winners.

Speaking about her involvement and her admiration for the work being done, the Oscar winning star of Tar said, “The climate solutions showcased by the prize are wildly exciting – exciting because they are so simple, so possible, and so inevitable.”

“The solutions are game-changing, and like all truly game-changing ideas, they have a strange ‘how could we not have thought and implemented this before?!’ quality. I am proud to be a small part of unveiling the winners.”

Cate Blanchett has heaped praise on Prince William's Earthshot Prize

As well as Cate Blanchett, plenty of other impressive names are attached to the charitable endeavour taking place on November 7 in Southeast Asia.

Hannah Waddingham, the Ted Lasso actress, is stepping up as host for the evening, helping to spotlight some of the newest innovative ideas to help save the planet.

Hannah has described herself as being “thrilled” to be involved, adding in a statement, “The work of the 2023 Prize Finalists is a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation and human ingenuity.”

“It is an enormous honour to be joining forces with the Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the finalists’ inspiring stories and solutions with the world.”

Joining Cate and Hannah, Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress Lana Condor, and South African actress and activist Nomzamo Mbatha will also announce winners of the event.

Kate Middleton can’t join this year, and Prince William will miss an important moment in Prince George’s life to oversee the initiative in Singapore this November.

It is the third ceremony put on by the Prince of Wales' environmental prize, and last year’s saw a glitzy green carpet where everyone – including Kate Middleton in neon and David Beckham – attended wearing rented or recycled outfits.

