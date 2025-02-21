Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm special visit to cherished place after half-term break
The Prince and Princess of Wales's next joint visit will take them back to a place that is 'immensely special' to them and their family
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be making a special visit to a place that holds plenty of cherished memories for them after enjoying a half-term break.
Prince William and Kate have always been determined to balance their royal duties with family life and as part of this, they tend to clear their schedules as much as possible during school holidays. Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s February half-term break began on Valentine’s Day and it’s been suggested that the Wales family have swapped grey winter at Adelaide Cottage for the sunshine of Mustique for the week. When they return, they’ll be undertaking their first joint trip to Wales - a place that is "immensely special" to them - in 2025.
The Princess of Wales undertook an engagement at Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in January, but their last visit as a couple was back in October 2023. On Wednesday 26th February, ahead of St David’s Day, Kate and Prince William will carry out several engagements in Pontypridd.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £7 at Amazon
This biography of the Princess of Wales explores her beginnings, romance with Prince William and her important role as future Queen Consort. Author Robert Jobson delves into how Kate became the woman she is today.
They will meet local communities who have been affected by the severe flooding caused by both Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in November and December last year. The future King and Queen will also head to Pontypridd Market to tour the food hall and help to cook a batch of traditional Welsh cakes. In the past, Prince William has been incredibly candid about his own attempts in the kitchen so fans will likely be interested to see how he gets on with a spot of baking.
During their time in the Welsh town the couple will also visit The Welsh Cake Shop, which was established 25 years ago, and are set to chat with business owners about the flooding at the market’s Fountain Café, as per Wales Online. The devastating impact of the storms will continue to be a significant focus of Prince William and Kate’s visit as they will hear about how volunteers helped to restore the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in their wake.
Although many of these engagements are very poignant, the return to Wales will likely also bring back happier, special memories for the Prince and Princess. They lived on Anglesey, from 2011-2013 until Prince George was a few weeks' old and Prince William described how much their time in Wales would always mean to them in a speech.
"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey," he declared. "I know that both of us will miss it terribly when my search and rescue tour of duty comes to an end next month and we have to move elsewhere."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Prince William continued, "This island has been our first home together, and will always be an immensely special place for us both. Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family."
The couple visited Cardiff Castle with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Platinum Jubilee weekend and it’s clear that their love for Wales has gone nowhere since they left Anglesey. As reported by Sky News, Kensington Palace explained in 2022 that Prince William’s first conversation with former First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, since taking on his new title made reference to his and Kate’s "deep affection for Wales".
"They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them," the statement continued.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
woman&home Easter Food Awards 2025: Best Easter eggs
Thanks to our food experts, we've cracked the case of where to buy the best Easter eggs this year
By Georgia Sparks Published
-
I wasn't sold on the oversized suit and tie trend until I saw Michelle Pfeiffer's Wall Street chic look
The Eighties are calling...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Two trenches, 10 years apart - Kate Middleton's go-to spring coat style is still a timeless essential
The Princess of Wales's love for trench coats hasn't faded over the years and she's proved how much of a spring staple they are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate and William 'enjoying half-term break' in private paradise for special trip with Carole Middleton
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly jetted off to enjoy some sunshine with family close by after missing 2025 BAFTAs
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William mark Valentine's Day with candid romantic picture - and the caption says it all
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new picture to celebrate Valentine's Day and it's pure romance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton won't be at the BAFTAs - but we're still dreaming of last year's sensational gown
The Princess of Wales won't be attending the BAFTAs this year and we can't stop thinking about her striking previous outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Remember Kate Middleton's raspberry pink knit and coat combination? We're taking notes for Valentine's Day
The Princess of Wales's Boden jumper from 2021 was all the inspiration you'll ever need for styling bold pink in a wearable way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton could make special appearance at event she 'loves' alongside Prince William
The Princess of Wales could potentially attend a high-profile event with Prince William and make her first red carpet appearance of 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton has always been Kate's 'rock' as 'unflappable' family matriarch
Carole Middleton is 'very proactive' and has been 'amazing' as a source of support for the Princess of Wales all her life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton marks World Cancer Day with heart-warming new photo taken by Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales has shared a special post ahead of World Cancer Day 2025 and it features a powerful reminder
By Emma Shacklock Published