Prince William just made a very naughty joke about his favourite emoji - but Kate's doesn't surprise us!

Prince William just made a very naughty joke about emojis as he and the Princess of Wales chatted to the BBC Radio 1.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made an appearance on the Going Home show with Vick Hope and Jordan North when they were in Birmingham this week. The royal couple were in Birmingham on October 10 to host a forum to mark World Mental Health Day at Factory Works and took time away from their engagement to chat with the radio presenters. The presenters took the opportunity to ask them some fun questions about themselves in a light and spontaneous interview that showed the fun side to the royal couple.



(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At one point in the impromptu interview, the couple were asked, "What are your most used emojis?" Prince William decided to immediately go into comedy mode and asked the presenters "Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" He then added mischievously that he had been advised to not say one particular emoji. "I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else."

He joked that of course he would have used the vegetable emoji that has become synonymous with male genitalia, but instead gave a wholesome answer. "It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now - because I’ve got to be all grown up - it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out."

Princess Catherine quickly stepped in with a wholesome answer and revealed that her most used emoji is something that is SO on brand for the sweet royal. "Mine has probably got to be the heart," said Kate.

She then added that her second most used emoji is also a fun reaction,"With then the crying emoji." She then clarified that she didn't mean the sad crying emoji and instead liked the laughing crying emoji that she used sarcastically. "The sort of hysterical laughing one, when things have gone wrong," she said.

In another moment of the interview, the hosts asked the royals, "What are you having for your tea tonight?" Kate immediately turned to Will and asked, "Are you cooking?" William replied, "No, I think a curry tonight, depends on what time we get back."

Kate laughed and said to William, "You're looking at me? Yes, probably a Curry or like teriyaki salmon or something like that."

When questioned if the couple liked kormas or bhunas, William replied "I can't do spice, I start sweating." Kate added, "Whereas I like spice so I have to cook the curry then add extra spice at the end." William added that the spice had to 'brought in gently' otherwise he would get too sweaty.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royal couple seemed rather down to earth in this interview and even joked with the hosts about Greg James. The hosts asked the couple if they really listened to Radio 1 and Kate revealed, "I do, I'm starting to veer into the Radio 2 and 4." William joked about Catherine's age, "Really 4 as well, she's getting a bit old now! Going for Radio 4." Catherine defended herself and said she was 'old school' rather than old.

"Well I've listened to Radio 1 since I was tiny," said Prince William as he then made yet another cheeky joke, "and I can definitely say with purpose that Greg James is an average DJ and Jordan and Vick are the future."