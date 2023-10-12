Prince William just made a very naughty joke about his favourite emoji - but Kate's doesn't surprise us!
Prince William just made a very naughty joke and we're loving the Prince of Wales's cheeky sense of humour!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William just made a very naughty joke about emojis as he and the Princess of Wales chatted to the BBC Radio 1.
The Prince and Princess of Wales made an appearance on the Going Home show with Vick Hope and Jordan North when they were in Birmingham this week. The royal couple were in Birmingham on October 10 to host a forum to mark World Mental Health Day at Factory Works and took time away from their engagement to chat with the radio presenters. The presenters took the opportunity to ask them some fun questions about themselves in a light and spontaneous interview that showed the fun side to the royal couple.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £15.05 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
At one point in the impromptu interview, the couple were asked, "What are your most used emojis?" Prince William decided to immediately go into comedy mode and asked the presenters "Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" He then added mischievously that he had been advised to not say one particular emoji. "I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else."
He joked that of course he would have used the vegetable emoji that has become synonymous with male genitalia, but instead gave a wholesome answer. "It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now - because I’ve got to be all grown up - it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out."
A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1)
A photo posted by on
Princess Catherine quickly stepped in with a wholesome answer and revealed that her most used emoji is something that is SO on brand for the sweet royal. "Mine has probably got to be the heart," said Kate.
She then added that her second most used emoji is also a fun reaction,"With then the crying emoji." She then clarified that she didn't mean the sad crying emoji and instead liked the laughing crying emoji that she used sarcastically. "The sort of hysterical laughing one, when things have gone wrong," she said.
A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1)
A photo posted by on
In another moment of the interview, the hosts asked the royals, "What are you having for your tea tonight?" Kate immediately turned to Will and asked, "Are you cooking?" William replied, "No, I think a curry tonight, depends on what time we get back."
Kate laughed and said to William, "You're looking at me? Yes, probably a Curry or like teriyaki salmon or something like that."
When questioned if the couple liked kormas or bhunas, William replied "I can't do spice, I start sweating." Kate added, "Whereas I like spice so I have to cook the curry then add extra spice at the end." William added that the spice had to 'brought in gently' otherwise he would get too sweaty.
The royal couple seemed rather down to earth in this interview and even joked with the hosts about Greg James. The hosts asked the couple if they really listened to Radio 1 and Kate revealed, "I do, I'm starting to veer into the Radio 2 and 4." William joked about Catherine's age, "Really 4 as well, she's getting a bit old now! Going for Radio 4." Catherine defended herself and said she was 'old school' rather than old.
"Well I've listened to Radio 1 since I was tiny," said Prince William as he then made yet another cheeky joke, "and I can definitely say with purpose that Greg James is an average DJ and Jordan and Vick are the future."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites showcased in style as she pairs peacock-patterned shirt dress with go-to luxury jewellery
Queen Camilla's wardrobe favourites all came together to form a magnificent outfit as she showcased how to re-style your go-to pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now
Slingback heels have the royal seal of approval, with both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia rocking the sleek style...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton's ultra autumnal Berghaus boots are a bargain right now
Love Kate Middleton's autumnal Berhaus boots? You'll be pleased to hear they're on sale
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine just issued a very rare apology to school children - see why
The Prince and Princess of Wales reverted to their X account to make the apology
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton have already strayed from Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick she used to help stop THIS from happening
Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick makes total sense but it seems this ship might have already sailed for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's family-focused weekend is set to be a double celebration
Prince William and Kate Middleton's family-focused weekend will be a cause for two celebrations with their three children
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William jokes about his bottom being pinched - but it's Catherine's reaction we're loving!
Prince William's bottom-pinching joke at a recent royal engagement has delighted fans
By Laura Harman Published
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales face staffing struggles as Prince William's 'closest aide' quits
Prince William and Catherine are facing a shake-up in their staff as it is reported that the Prince of Wales's 'closest aide' has quit
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship in pictures: 33 of their milestone moments as an iconic royal couple
The Prince and Princess of Wales met two decades ago, here's a brief look at their relationship over the years in photos
By Laura Harman Published
-
The tradition the Queen tried to break for Kate Middleton - but Kate politely rejected
It has been revealed that there was a royal tradition the Queen tried to break for Kate Middleton many years ago before she married William
By Laura Harman Published