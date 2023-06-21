Prince William declares 'sober dancing is a terrible idea' in hilarious moment with royal fans

Prince William shared a cheeky joke with some royal fans after they commented on his dancing following King Charles's coronation concert.

A group of royal fans couldn't help but mention Prince William's groovy coronation concert dance moves when they spoke to him in the days after the event.

Laughing with the well-wishers on the day of the post-coronation Buckingham Palace garden party, the future King admitted that 'dancing sober' isn't a great idea for him.

In other royal news, we're obsessed with Carole Middleton's thick 80s bangs in this old photo of her as a new mom with newborn Princess Catherine.

After the jam-packed schedule that came with King Charles III's coronation ceremony and star-studded coronation concert, Prince William and Princess Catherine hosted a garden tea party at Buckingham Palace with other key royals such as Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward.

In a viral clip, the future monarch, who is first in the line of succession, can be seen chatting to a group of royal fans at the event about the best bits of the weekend.

In the footage shared by TikTok user princess__jo, one woman asks William, "Did you enjoy the concert?"

"I did, thank you," the Prince of Wales replied, with another fan adding, "We saw you dancing on TV."

Cheekily rolling his eyes, William grinned and said, "That wasn't dancing! As you may know, dancing sober is a terrible idea.

"But, no, it was a fun weekend," he then said with a smile.

During the special concert, Prince William sat alongside his wife, Princess Catherine, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with the family dancing along to the music and waving Union Jack flags.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it was Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh who wowed with her moves as she danced along to Lionel Richie.

Reacting to the video of Prince William, delighted fans took to the comment section to praise his chatty, down-to-earth nature.

"He is such a natural. So admire out future King," one penned.

"William and Catherine are so dedicated to taking royalty into the future with mindfulness for the public. They're doing a great job, it's in safe hands," another agreed, with a third simply wrote, "He is so charming!"