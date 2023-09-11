Prince William and Kate unlikely to 'make peace' with Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘sake’ of their children

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate are reportedly unlikely to “make peace” with Prince Harry and Meghan “simply for the sake” of their children, according to a royal expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales might not be imminently preparing to “make peace” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “any time soon”.

It’s been claimed that if they reunite it won’t “simply” be for the sake of their kids even though Prince Harry is thought to be likely to want the cousins to "hang out".

This royal news comes as we revealed the Princess of Wales wore a “significant” colour on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death that showed she “will always be by” Prince William’s side.

Following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, earlier this year, speculation about a “rift” between the Sussexes and Prince and Princess of Wales has continued to circulate. The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK several times in 2023, most recently for the WellChild Awards. He’s also said to have visited St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death and has since gone to Germany for the Invictus Games. During this time, Prince Harry isn’t believed to have met with King Charles or Prince William.

Now the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has suggested to OK! that he would love to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “hang out” with their Wales cousins. However, she believes it’s unlikely that this wish will inspire the healing of the supposed “rift” between their parents.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"He has written about how he looks back with nostalgia at the time when his family was united and happy,” she explained. "So he does care about his UK family and I’m sure he would like his children to hang out with their little cousins and to better understand their heritage. But I don’t think the two families will reunite simply for the sake of the children.”

Sadly, in Jennie’s opinion for a full Wales/Sussex reunion to happen the “adults have to make peace” and “there is no sign of that happening any time soon”.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior royals in 2020 they’re understood to have only returned to the UK with both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet once. This was during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend when they held a1st birthday garden party at Frogmore Cottage for their daughter.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It’s believed that this was the first time King Charles met Princess Lilibet in person. However, reports suggested that the Wales family were unable to spend time with the Sussexes amid the busy jubilee schedule. If this was indeed the case, then it’s possible Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have still never met their youngest Sussex cousin.

Earlier this year it was claimed that Prince George seems “surprisingly comfortable” with his position as second in the royal line of succession. Royal expert Tessa Dunlop previously alleged to OK! that this could potentially be because he’s at least partially aware of Prince Harry stepping back from royal duties and how this has affected things.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“They've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realises he's got to step up to it - 10 year olds can often be quite mature,” she claimed.

Whilst sadly Jennie might believe that the two couples are unlikely to “make peace” purely for their children’s “sake”, many fans could still be hoping to see the Sussex family return to the UK and reunite with the Wales family in the not-too-distant future.