Prince William and Kate unlikely to 'make peace' with Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘sake’ of their children

It's been claimed Prince William and the Princess of Wales and Sussexes are unlikely to reunite 'anytime soon'

Prince William and Kate "unlikely" to "make peace" with the Sussexes "soon". Seen here are Prince William and the Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
(Image credit: Future: Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Prince William and Kate are reportedly unlikely to “make peace” with Prince Harry and Meghan “simply for the sake” of their children, according to a royal expert. 

Following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, earlier this year, speculation about a “rift” between the Sussexes and Prince and Princess of Wales has continued to circulate. The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK several times in 2023, most recently for the WellChild Awards. He’s also said to have visited St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death and has since gone to Germany for the Invictus Games. During this time, Prince Harry isn’t believed to have met with King Charles or Prince William. 

Now the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has suggested to OK! that he would love to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “hang out” with their Wales cousins. However, she believes it’s unlikely that this wish will inspire the healing of the supposed “rift” between their parents.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"He has written about how he looks back with nostalgia at the time when his family was united and happy,” she explained. "So he does care about his UK family and I’m sure he would like his children to hang out with their little cousins and to better understand their heritage. But I don’t think the two families will reunite simply for the sake of the children.”

Sadly, in Jennie’s opinion for a full Wales/Sussex reunion to happen the “adults have to make peace” and “there is no sign of that happening any time soon”. 

Since Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior royals in 2020 they’re understood to have only returned to the UK with both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet once. This was during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend when they held a1st birthday garden party at Frogmore Cottage for their daughter.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It’s believed that this was the first time King Charles met Princess Lilibet in person. However, reports suggested that the Wales family were unable to spend time with the Sussexes amid the busy jubilee schedule. If this was indeed the case, then it’s possible Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have still never met their youngest Sussex cousin. 

Earlier this year it was claimed that Prince George seems “surprisingly comfortable” with his position as second in the royal line of succession. Royal expert Tessa Dunlop previously alleged to OK! that this could potentially be because he’s at least partially aware of Prince Harry stepping back from royal duties and how this has affected things.

Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (Colonel of the Irish Guards), Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles watch an RAF flypast

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“They've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realises he's got to step up to it - 10 year olds can often be quite mature,” she claimed.

Whilst sadly Jennie might believe that the two couples are unlikely to “make peace” purely for their children’s “sake”, many fans could still be hoping to see the Sussex family return to the UK and reunite with the Wales family in the not-too-distant future.

