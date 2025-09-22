Prince Harry praises ‘wonderful’ aspect of British life that could spark Sussexes' return to UK with Archie and Lilibet

Almost as soon as Prince Harry and Meghan swapped the UK for life in Santa Barbara the big question on everyone’s lips was, "Will they ever come back?". So much has changed since then, including the birth of their daughter Princess Lilibet. California has been all the kids have ever really known and yet there are currently whispers about whether this will remain the case.

Speaking to Hello!, music icon Joss Stone has shared details of a conversation she reportedly had with the Duke of Sussex in the UK this month. They've met several times before and talk soon turned to their families at the WellChild Awards.

"It was really sweet to see him after all these years," Joss declared. "He also asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Joss and her family previously lived in the US like Prince Harry does and she went on to reveal that he is full of praise for British schools and the sense of "community" they give children.

"He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children," she claimed. "It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back - for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment."

Prince Harry attended Ludgrove School followed by Eton College, which has long been rumoured to be a top contender for Prince George’s next school when he finishes at Lambrook in 2026. Joss was "drawn" back home for the sense of community for her children and the Duke of Sussex might understand without necessarily wanting to do the same.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, it is interesting to hear that he thinks British schools are "wonderful" and who knows whether this - along with the community aspect - could leave him wanting to return to the UK with Archie and Lilibet. If they ever do move back, it would be easier for them to see their cousins Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as their grandfather King Charles.

In May the Duke of Sussex said he would love a "reconciliation" with his family and living in the UK again would also mean he’s no longer an ocean away from plenty of his friends. A relocation would be a major decision and Meghan has previously expressed to The Cut how scrutinised she thinks school pick-ups and drop-offs would be.

The author of the piece, Allison P Davis, wrote, "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would naturally attract a lot of media attention at a UK school. However, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are picked up from Lambrook by Kate and William without being photographed every day.

So it seems like, depending on the school, it’s possible to limit things becoming a royal photo call. This will no doubt be comforting to know if Meghan and Prince Harry decide that they want to make the move back across the pond for "wonderful" schools and "community".