Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t accept’ an invite to King Charles birthday party as 'all bridges have been burnt'

A former royal butler has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t accept’ an invite to King Charles III's upcoming birthday party as the couple will only return to the UK for 'state occasions' and not 'family events.'

'All bridges' between Prince Harry and the Royal Family 'have been burnt' according to a former royal butler who believes the couple 'wouldn't accept' an invite to King Charles III's upcoming birthday party.

The butler believes that there's 'no way back except for Harry' to return to the UK on his own accord for charity and state events, with the family reportedly 'not inviting' him to their private occasions.

Royal fans may have been delighted over Prince Harry's recent flying visit to the UK despite the fact he did not meet up with any of his family members, but it's probably not the best idea to hold your breath until his next trip.

That's because a former royal butler has shared their opinion that, while it's been claimed it’s ‘very possible’ that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will move back to the UK and that Harry could be 'forgiven and welcomed back' to Royal Family, he's likely never going to be invited to the country for family events, meaning he will only return for rare state occasions.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, former royal butler Paul Burrell shared that now 'all bridges had been burnt' between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family, the only time Harry can be expected to return to the UK is for state occasions and charity events organised on his own behalf. That means, we can expect that Meghan and Harry 'wouldn't accept' an invite from King Charles III for his upcoming birthday party in November.

Speaking about whether or not Harry and Meghan will be invited to the family event, he revealed, “Once again, the Royal Family have a dilemma, don't they? Do we invite them and take the moral high ground and risk whatever fallout might come from it or do we not invite them and still risk the fallout which will come from it? The King's steered very clearly: he has steered very carefully around this dilemma now for some time and it will be a dilemma for him for many years to come."

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

“I don't think that Harry and Meghan would accept an invitation to a family gathering to celebrate the King's birthday. I cannot see it. I can't see it. I can see the parting of the Red Sea before that happens because the rift now is so huge between the Sussexes and the Royal Family that they would be very uncomfortable. Both parties would be very uncomfortable. I personally do not think that will happen.”

Burrell continued, “I think all avenues to the Sussexes have been blocked, all bridges have been burned and there is no way back except for Harry coming back to the country for charitable events of his own making. I don't think it will be in the capacity of the King's son unless it's a really serious state occasion when he has to be there."

According to Burrell, if it's not a serious state occasion, he believes the Royal Family will take the stance of 'they're not invited, they're not welcome,' when it comes to Harry and Meghan as they feel 'betrayed on a very personal level.'

He said, "The King's death would be an occasion that Harry would have to attend. It’s his father for goodness sake. But the Coronation in the last year wasn't a family occasion, it was a state occasion. So I can see the Sussexes coming, or certainly Harry coming, for state occasions but not for private occasions. They're not invited, they're not welcome. This is their doing. They did this."

"I know this family, I know how they work. I know what makes them tick and to be betrayed on a very personal level I think is treasonable in their eyes."

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

But while Paul says Prince Harry feels like an 'outsider' as he 'couldn't cope' with life within the Royal Family, he does have other relatives to lean on and still keeps in contact with the late Princess Diana's family.

He revealed, "[Prince Harry] has communication with the Spencers. Yes, he does. Isn't that strange? The Spencers have remained silent and quiet for the last 26 years."

"Harry has gone to them as mediators in the past because they are not royal, they don't live in the royal world. They understand the court but they are not in the court and the Spencers are outsiders now. Harry feels he's an outsider and he's gravitated towards the Spencer side. His mother's blood."

But while Harry feels connected to his mother thanks to his 'outsider' status, Prince William feels a bond thanks to his status as heir and his prominent position in The Firm.

“I think that both boys have resemblances of their mother," Paul said. "I think Harry knows empathy, Harry knows how to reach people, Harry is very good with the troops. On the other hand, William is very good in the boardroom. He's very good with the offices. He's very good with the daily running of a royal life, something which Harry couldn't cope with."