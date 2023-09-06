The harsh message King Charles had to deliver about seeing Prince Harry while he's in the UK
It does not seem that a family reunion is looming...
King Charles recently said that he has 'no time' to see Prince Harry when he returns to the UK - nor will his brother, Prince William.
This week, Prince Harry has travelled to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity of which he has been patron for over 15 years. And, with a return to the UK, could have signaled a reunion for his family, particularly King Charles and Prince William - but according to King Charles, this will not be the case.
According to the DailyMail, a palace insider said the King had ‘no time in the diary’ to see his son while he was visiting for the awards, and left it at that. Prince William, on the other hand, has also not spoken with Harry for months, especially since the release of his tell-all memoir Spare.
Although grim, this was to be expected, as it is understood that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not extended an invitation to the royal family's summer engagements at Balmoral this year.
Prince Harry also gave a recent interview in which he discussed his feelings of not being supported in his youth, especially when his mother, Princess Diana, died when he was just a child. "The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help," he said in clips from the new Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus. Harry has said in the past that he turned to alcohol and drugs to cope with the pain that came from this tragic loss.
People took these comments as direct jabs at the royal family - and as such, the parties have remained separated.
While Harry will be alone while in the UK, as Meghan will also not be joining him, the rest of the royal family will likely be reuniting, as the one year anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's death is on Friday, 8 September.
However, with Prince Harry's 35th birthday approaching swiftly on 15 Sept., it is believed that Harry may receive an "olive branch" text from Prince William wishing him a happy birthday.
King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold explained to Slingo that he believes this would be a good opportunity for the brothers to reconnect, despite the "damage" that's been done. "I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday. But you never know," he said.
He also hopes that King Charles will extend such a branch to Harry for his birthday, he continued. "It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch. It’s the perfect time for them to check in and I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays," he said.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
