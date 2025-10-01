Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive award for 'some of the most meaningful work' they’ve ever done

October is a big month for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to be presented with Project Healthy Minds' Humanitarians of the Year Awards on October 9. The couple will receive this honor at the non-profit's third annual World Mental Health Day Gala which helps to support their mission to connect over 10 million Americans with mental health services over the next decade.

Prince Harry and Meghan will receive the award in recognition of their efforts to build a safer digital world for families and youth, s well as their contributions to advancing mental wellbeing.

In a joint statement released ahead of the gala, the Sussexes declared that, "Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of [their] lives."

"As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them. We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time," they continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charitable organization, the Archewell Foundation, was founded in 2020, and one of their initiatives emphasized the importance of helping families and young people affected by online behavior.

This project, The Parents’ Network, was introduced at the 2023 Project Healthy Minds festival.

Following the World Mental Health Day Gala, Harry and Meghan will later take part in Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival on October 10. The Archewell Foundation will again be involved, co-producing a series of conversations with mental health changemakers.

Most notably will be the Lost Screen Memorial, first unveiled in April 2025 for which Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended a private vigil. This powerful and moving installation is a memorial for those children who have lost their lives as a result of the harm they suffered on social media.

The images "represent the ones their parents have on their phone lockscreens" and serve as a "constant reminder of what has been lost", as revealed by Archewell.

"The responsibility to keep children safe online should not lie with parents alone," the Foundation added - something the Duchess also reflected upon at the unveiling of the memorial.

She told People, "No matter how polarized the world is, or what people may or may not agree on, one thing that we can all agree on is that our children should be safe."

Mental health has been a hugely important cause for both Prince Harry and Meghan, both before and since they stepped back as senior royals. In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote candidly about everything from the grief he felt losing his mom, Princess Diana, to panic attacks, PTSD and trauma experienced after serving in the military and the pressures of public life.