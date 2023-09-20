Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has got Kate Middleton eager for more of this homemade delicacy
Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has been revealed by an unlikely source - and it's a rather wholesome classic English beverage
Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has been revealed by Roman Kemp, as he revealed that the Princess of Wales has been eager to secure the Prince more of his favourite drink!
- In a recent interview, Roman Kemp spoke about his professional relationship with Kate Middleton as they previously joined forces to support a charity for mental health.
- Following their collaboration, the presenter has revealed that his mother has kept in touch with the Princess, and begun trading their homemade goods.
- In other royal news, Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we love it!
In an interview with Express, Roman Kemp revealed that after meeting with Princess Catherine this year, they have stayed in touch. The Princess of Wales teamed up with the popular radio host, Roman Kemp, back in February, for an important project associated with Kate's work for early childhood development. For this engagement, Kate Middleton wore a classic winter jumper and fur-lined cropped jacket that gave 70's vibes.
A post shared by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@earlychildhood)
A photo posted by on
The host revealed that since visiting Roman at his parent's home, the Princess was gifted with some apple juice - which has now become Prince George's 'obsession'.
"My mum and dad have this lovely house that they have been working on and there is a big apple tree and they have started making their own apple juice from it," he said. "My mum gave [Princess Catherine] a crate of this apple juice that they made and she obviously took it home."
He then revealed that she then requested more of this juice, because one of her children loved it so much. "The next time I saw her she was like, 'Oh my God! Please can you say thank you to your mum and we need some more of that apple juice because George is obsessed with it. He keeps saying mum, 'I want the apple juice.' So Kate and my mum have been trading that apple juice."
Roman revealed that although the Princess hasn't been buying the juice from Roman's mother Shirlie Holliman, she has been trading some of her own honey that she keeps in her garden beehives. "Kate has been sending [them] honey that she makes. So my mum gets the honey [from the princess] and mum has been sending off the apple juice to Kate," he said.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Princess Catherine keeps bees in hives at her home Anmer Hall in Norfolk and shared a photo of herself in full beekeeping attire back in May in celebration of World Bee Day. Fans loved the Princess's penchant for this wholesome hobby and many were touched to hear that beekeeping was Queen Elizabeth's tradition that Princess Catherine is now continuing. It is likely honey from these hives that the Princess is trading so that she can get her hands on more apple juice for her son.
