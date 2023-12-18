Prince Archie inspired to take up hobby that Kate Middleton loves, reveals proud mum Meghan

Prince Archie has been inspired to take up a hobby that Kate Middleton loves, his proud mum Meghan Markle has reportedly revealed.

Whether you’re looking for the best Quiet Luxury gifts for Christmas or something a little more affordable, many people will have been consulting their loved-ones’ wish-lists in recent weeks. Some of the royals could be doing the same and Meghan Markle recently revealed what Prince Archie would likely love to receive right now. Whilst the Duchess of Sussex explained that her son isn’t likely to get this item anytime soon, she did share intriguing insights about Prince Archie's new hobby.

It seems Prince Archie shares a passion for photography with his aunt the Princess of Wales. Earlier this month Meghan moderated a Netflix-hosted screening of new short film, The After, and opened up about how this came about.

The film was directed by Misan Harriman who’s previously photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to the mum-of-two, Prince Archie has been seriously inspired by Misan and as per The Sun, she explained all in a post-screening chat with the photographer and actor David Oyelowo.

"Inspiration runs deep,” she reportedly declared. “Our four-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say 'I'm not four, I'm four and a half' – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us.”

Prince Archie apparently enjoyed it so much that Meghan had bought him a camera to encourage him, only to apparently be told, “But it's not a Leica like Misan's”.

"[I was like] You are not getting a Leica, not even for Christmas,” she added. "So thank you for the inspiration across the board!"

Leica cameras as known for having a hefty price tag, but Prince Archie’s newfound hobby is something that he might well continue with the camera Meghan bought him. His aunt Kate is also a huge fan of photography and has honed her skills, with photographer Matt Porteous previously describing her as having a great “eye” for the style of pictures.

He took a special picture of Kate released in 2021 in honour of her photography project, Hold Still. Whilst this was a gorgeous picture in itself, it was made even more stand-out as it featured the future Queen holding a camera herself and Matt later revealed to Hello! what it’s like working with her.

“Catherine is an amazing photographer, we have both shared tips on location and talked about light, settings and styles,” he said. "Catherine has an amazing eye for photos so will always point us in the right direction for light and backdrops.”

The Princess of Wales has regularly showcased her talent in the form of adorable birthday portraits shared to mark Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s big days each year. Whilst these have occasionally been professionally taken, the mum-of-three tends to be the one behind the camera, making them all the more heart-warming.

She was also responsible for the beautiful shot of Queen Camilla on Her Majesty’s guest-edited Country Life issue that went on to be crowned Cover of the Year by the UK Professional Publishers Association.

At just four-years-old Prince Archie’s pictures have understandably not been shared with the world, but it’s adorable that thanks to Misan’s inspiration, he now shares Kate’s passion for photography. Even though Prince Archie definitely won’t be receiving a Leica anytime soon “even for Christmas”, according to Meghan, who knows whether he might take some sweet festive snaps during the Sussexes’ celebrations this Christmas.