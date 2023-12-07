Pippa Middleton takes style notes from Kate as she rocks her sister's go-to accessories with forest green dress

Pippa Middleton took style notes from Kate as she rocked her sister's go-to accessories with a forest green dress.

Whether you prefer one of the best dresses with pockets or the most glamorous sequined gowns, party season is a time where many of us like to dress up for special occasions and feel fabulous. Colour-wise it doesn’t come more festive than red or green and Pippa Middleton’s red accessories and forest green dress for her latest appearance is the ultimate Christmassy combination of both. She stepped out for the Heart Hero Awards 2023 on 6th December and rocked her sister the Princess of Wales’s go-to clutch and heels with a Self Portrait gown.

(Image credit: Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage via Getty)

She wore a dark green floral Guipure lace dress which fell to an elegant midi length and featured delicate short puff sleeves with a gorgeous deep green cuff. This was mirrored at the waist of Pippa Middleton’s forest green dress with a similar ribbon-style belt. Meanwhile, the lace covering the dress had an intricate floral design and softened the bold colour in a fabulous way.

Exact Match Emmy London Rebecca Heels Visit Site RRP: £445 | These luxurious shoes in the candy red colour are a beautiful choice for an investment heel this festive season. Crafted from suede with a straight heel, these add a pop of colour to any outfit. Affordable alternative M&S Red Court Shoes Visit Site RRP: £39.50 | If you want a pair of red shoes for festive season at an affordable price, these are perfect. With narrow statement heels, a gently pointed toe and a stunning scarlet colour these are show-stoppers. Exact Match Emmy London Natasha Clutch Visit Site RRP: £395 | The Natasha Clutch is an iconic handbag choice to brighten up your winter looks. The suede is stunning and it comes with a detachable gold and leather chain strap, giving you two looks in one. Affordable Alternative Phase Eight Suede Clutch Visit Site RRP: £49 | If you're looking for a dainty statement bag this is a fabulous option for special occasions. The twist detail at the front is a lovely detail and the suede is incredibly luxurious.

Sadly, the exact dress seems to be out of stock right now and we can see why as the rich jewel-toned green couldn’t be more festive. Our Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum has described green as being “synonymous with this time of year” and suggested that “as we enter the Christmas party circuit, opting for a rich jewel colour over black will lift your look in a flash.”

Green is a colour the Princess of Wales is also a huge fan of and Kate’s go-to sequin party dress is in virtually the same shade. Pippa Middleton’s red accessories also took style notes from her older sister as she chose to wear the £395 Natasha clutch by Emmy London in ‘candy’ and matching red £445 Emmy London Rebecca heels.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage via Getty //Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

These two accessories are staples in the future Queen’s wardrobe too and the Emmy London Natasha clutch is Kate’s designer clutch bag of choice on so many occasions that she has it in a vast array of colours, including ‘candy’. Pippa’s choice of the same suede red clutch added another pop of festive colour and a contrasting texture as well as colour.

The paired-back design was so elegant with her intricate lace dress and the matching shoes echoed this. Kate’s also been spotted wearing so many shades of this court shoe heel before. The classic design is timeless and lends itself to being paired with elegant dresses but would look as beautiful with jeans and a roll neck jumper for a smart/casual outfit.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage via Getty /Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Pippa Middleton’s red accessories and green bag made a gorgeous statement at the Heart Hero Awards and she went all-out with a bouncy blow-dry hairstyle that oozed subtle glamour. Her make-up was fresh and glowy and her whole look would look stunning for any special festive occasion.