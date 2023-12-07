Pippa Middleton takes style notes from Kate as she rocks her sister's go-to accessories with forest green dress

Pippa Middleton's red accessories added a stunning pop of colour to her deep green outfit and we've seen their classic designs before

Pippa Middleton's red accessories seen at the Heart Hero Awards 2023 side by side with Kate Middleton wearing the same bag in 2017 and the same style of shoe in 2020
(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage via Getty //Image 2:Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty //Image 3: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Pippa Middleton took style notes from Kate as she rocked her sister's go-to accessories with a forest green dress.

Whether you prefer one of the best dresses with pockets or the most glamorous sequined gowns, party season is a time where many of us like to dress up for special occasions and feel fabulous. Colour-wise it doesn’t come more festive than red or green and Pippa Middleton’s red accessories and forest green dress for her latest appearance is the ultimate Christmassy combination of both. She stepped out for the Heart Hero Awards 2023 on 6th December and rocked her sister the Princess of Wales’s go-to clutch and heels with a Self Portrait gown.

Pippa Middleton attends the Heart Hero Awards 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage via Getty)

She wore a dark green floral Guipure lace dress which fell to an elegant midi length and featured delicate short puff sleeves with a gorgeous deep green cuff. This was mirrored at the waist of Pippa Middleton’s forest green dress with a similar ribbon-style belt. Meanwhile, the lace covering the dress had an intricate floral design and softened the bold colour in a fabulous way.

REBECCA CANDYExact Match
Emmy London Rebecca Heels

RRP: £445 | These luxurious shoes in the candy red colour are a beautiful choice for an investment heel this festive season. Crafted from suede with a straight heel, these add a pop of colour to any outfit.

Statement Heel Court ShoesAffordable alternative
M&S Red Court Shoes

RRP: £39.50 | If you want a pair of red shoes for festive season at an affordable price, these are perfect. With narrow statement heels, a gently pointed toe and a stunning scarlet colour these are show-stoppers.

NATASHA CANDYExact Match
Emmy London Natasha Clutch

RRP: £395 | The Natasha Clutch is an iconic handbag choice to brighten up your winter looks. The suede is stunning and it comes with a detachable gold and leather chain strap, giving you two looks in one.

Phase Eight Suede Twist Front Clutch BagAffordable Alternative
Phase Eight Suede Clutch

RRP: £49 | If you're looking for a dainty statement bag this is a fabulous option for special occasions. The twist detail at the front is a lovely detail and the suede is incredibly luxurious.

Sadly, the exact dress seems to be out of stock right now and we can see why as the rich jewel-toned green couldn’t be more festive. Our Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum has described green as being “synonymous with this time of year” and suggested that “as we enter the Christmas party circuit, opting for a rich jewel colour over black will lift your look in a flash.”

Green is a colour the Princess of Wales is also a huge fan of and Kate’s go-to sequin party dress is in virtually the same shade. Pippa Middleton’s red accessories also took style notes from her older sister as she chose to wear the £395 Natasha clutch by Emmy London in ‘candy’ and matching red £445 Emmy London Rebecca heels.

Pippa and Kate's same red clutch bag close-up on two different occasions

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage via Getty //Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

These two accessories are staples in the future Queen’s wardrobe too and the Emmy London Natasha clutch is Kate’s designer clutch bag of choice on so many occasions that she has it in a vast array of colours, including ‘candy’. Pippa’s choice of the same suede red clutch added another pop of festive colour and a contrasting texture as well as colour. 

The paired-back design was so elegant with her intricate lace dress and the matching shoes echoed this. Kate’s also been spotted wearing so many shades of this court shoe heel before. The classic design is timeless and lends itself to being paired with elegant dresses but would look as beautiful with jeans and a roll neck jumper for a smart/casual outfit.

Pippa and Kate Middleton's shoes worn on two occasions, both the same design in different colours

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage via Getty /Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Pippa Middleton’s red accessories and green bag made a gorgeous statement at the Heart Hero Awards and she went all-out with a bouncy blow-dry hairstyle that oozed subtle glamour. Her make-up was fresh and glowy and her whole look would look stunning for any special festive occasion.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum

With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets. 

Topics
Pippa Middleton Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸