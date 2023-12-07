Pippa Middleton takes style notes from Kate as she rocks her sister's go-to accessories with forest green dress
Pippa Middleton's red accessories added a stunning pop of colour to her deep green outfit and we've seen their classic designs before
Pippa Middleton took style notes from Kate as she rocked her sister's go-to accessories with a forest green dress.
Whether you prefer one of the best dresses with pockets or the most glamorous sequined gowns, party season is a time where many of us like to dress up for special occasions and feel fabulous. Colour-wise it doesn’t come more festive than red or green and Pippa Middleton’s red accessories and forest green dress for her latest appearance is the ultimate Christmassy combination of both. She stepped out for the Heart Hero Awards 2023 on 6th December and rocked her sister the Princess of Wales’s go-to clutch and heels with a Self Portrait gown.
She wore a dark green floral Guipure lace dress which fell to an elegant midi length and featured delicate short puff sleeves with a gorgeous deep green cuff. This was mirrored at the waist of Pippa Middleton’s forest green dress with a similar ribbon-style belt. Meanwhile, the lace covering the dress had an intricate floral design and softened the bold colour in a fabulous way.
Exact Match
RRP: £445 | These luxurious shoes in the candy red colour are a beautiful choice for an investment heel this festive season. Crafted from suede with a straight heel, these add a pop of colour to any outfit.
Affordable alternative
RRP: £39.50 | If you want a pair of red shoes for festive season at an affordable price, these are perfect. With narrow statement heels, a gently pointed toe and a stunning scarlet colour these are show-stoppers.
Exact Match
RRP: £395 | The Natasha Clutch is an iconic handbag choice to brighten up your winter looks. The suede is stunning and it comes with a detachable gold and leather chain strap, giving you two looks in one.
Affordable Alternative
RRP: £49 | If you're looking for a dainty statement bag this is a fabulous option for special occasions. The twist detail at the front is a lovely detail and the suede is incredibly luxurious.
Sadly, the exact dress seems to be out of stock right now and we can see why as the rich jewel-toned green couldn’t be more festive. Our Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum has described green as being “synonymous with this time of year” and suggested that “as we enter the Christmas party circuit, opting for a rich jewel colour over black will lift your look in a flash.”
Green is a colour the Princess of Wales is also a huge fan of and Kate’s go-to sequin party dress is in virtually the same shade. Pippa Middleton’s red accessories also took style notes from her older sister as she chose to wear the £395 Natasha clutch by Emmy London in ‘candy’ and matching red £445 Emmy London Rebecca heels.
These two accessories are staples in the future Queen’s wardrobe too and the Emmy London Natasha clutch is Kate’s designer clutch bag of choice on so many occasions that she has it in a vast array of colours, including ‘candy’. Pippa’s choice of the same suede red clutch added another pop of festive colour and a contrasting texture as well as colour.
The paired-back design was so elegant with her intricate lace dress and the matching shoes echoed this. Kate’s also been spotted wearing so many shades of this court shoe heel before. The classic design is timeless and lends itself to being paired with elegant dresses but would look as beautiful with jeans and a roll neck jumper for a smart/casual outfit.
Pippa Middleton’s red accessories and green bag made a gorgeous statement at the Heart Hero Awards and she went all-out with a bouncy blow-dry hairstyle that oozed subtle glamour. Her make-up was fresh and glowy and her whole look would look stunning for any special festive occasion.
With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
32 black hair colour ideas from celebs to refresh or inspire your new look
We've rounded up 32 black hair colour ideas from celebrities to inspire your next salon trip...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Carole Middleton’s over the top fuzzy winter hat has given us agency to get one
In Carole Middleton's winter wardrobe we trust.
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' sounds surprisingly unroyal
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' is apparently one of their established festive traditions and it happens on Christmas Eve
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton details 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with her kids as she reveals she had to 'keep her cool'
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about her 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis over the years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s winter staple for looking glam on chilly nights out is surprisingly easy to shop and 'not ostentatious'
Kate Middleton’s winter staple for evenings out has been seen in spectacular style again this year and it can be remarkably wearable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton banishes winter blues in head-to-toe steel blue look and sapphire jewellery
Kate Middleton's steel blue look showcased monochrome dressing at its best and her accessories added a touch of luxurious glamour
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Middletons set to face bittersweet Christmas period after big family changes
The Middletons could face a bittersweet Christmas this year as it's likely Kate, Prince William and their children will uphold a royal tradition
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Nordmann Fir Christmas tree is a royal festive staple and it’s an ‘ideal choice’ for these reasons
Kate Middleton's Nordmann Fir Christmas tree preference was revealed in 2019 and here's where to buy one as the festive season arrives
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The controversial Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of
There's apparently a Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of putting on their Christmas trees and you might not have noticed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s go-to dish to ‘impress’ Kate Middleton was part of special royal childhood tradition
Prince William's go-to dish he used to make for Kate in the early days was a teatime classic for the royal children growing up
By Emma Shacklock Published