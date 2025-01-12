Pippa Middleton gave a masterclass in styling bold colour when she paired her striking red monochrome look with subtle navy accessories

Choosing how to accessorise a bold, monochrome look can be a challenge but Pippa Middleton hit the nail on the head when she paired her bright red suit trousers and matching top with some sleek navy heels a suede clutch bag.

The monochrome outfit trend is going nowhere. In fact, the sleek and sophisticated look is only growing in popularity and we couldn't be happier about it. We adore the elevated approach to styling that lets bold colours shine and it's pushing us out of our comfort zones as we introduce more tones and shades to our winter capsule wardrobes.

But sometimes adding a juxtaposing colour to a look can really highlight and accent its boldness - as was the case when Pippa Middleton stepped out in a head-to-toe red look with chic navy accessories back in 2019.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Get Pippa's Bold Look

H&M Slit-hem Trousers £24.99 at H&M With a flattering high waist, slim-fitted straight legs and an ankle-grazing hemline, the fit of these trousers has been called 'spot on' by H&M shoppers and will give you that perfectly tailored look for a high-street price. Friends Like These Red V-Neck Long Sleeve Button Blouse £30 at Next Boasting a simple, flattering and versatile relaxed fit, with a simple V-neckline, button accent and slightly ballooned sleeves, this shirt will see you through workdays, evenings out, and parties alike. The colour is sharp and bright and we love the bold look. Mango Straight-fit Trousers With Decorative Seams Was £49.99, Now £35.99 at Mango With a simple straight leg design and mid-rise waist, these bold red trousers bring a polished and colourful flair to any look with their red shade, front pleat seams and elegant long hemlines. Dorothy Perkins Wide Fit Dash Pointed High Stiletto Heel Court Shoes Was £35, Now £24.50 at Debenhams These court pumps are classic and timeless, with their sleek pointed toe and 8cm heel adding elegant height to the sophisticated silhouette. Wide fit construction ensures all-day comfort and the soft navy faux suede means they're super versatile too. Leah Ward Women's Faux Suede Leather Clutch Bag £13.99 at Amazon Made from a smooth and supple faux suede leather, this bag is easy to wipe clean and, as is always handy in the winter months, is also waterproof. Hold it as a clutch or wear across the body with the detachable chain strap. Dune London Arriving Suede Block Heel Court Shoes £85 at John Lewis We love Dune London footwear and this pair of block heel court pumps encapsulate all the reasons why with their timeless look, stylish cropped block heel and cushioned insole that keeps you on your feet and in comfort all day - or night - long.

The two colours work unexpectedly well together, with the navy-coloured suede of Pippa's heels and clutch bag introducing a soft pop of colour that compliments the red in place of sharper, harsher black accessories that are usually our go-tos when finishing off bright, bold outfits.

When you break it down, Pippa's look is really simple here and the matching top and suit trousers is an outfit formula she has often relied on over the years when attending events with a business-casual dress code. The suit trousers are perfectly tailored, with a flattering mid-rise waist, straight silhouette and ankle-grazing hemline elongating the leg for a sleek, classic look.

The cut of her long sleeve blouse is also simple, oozing effortless elegance with its chic straight neckline, flattering relaxed fit and tucked in hem. What this straight forward cut does is allow the bold, red colour to shine as the outfit's statement element without any fussy embellishments or intricate designs overwhelming or crowding the outfit.

The bright colour looks stunning on Pippa, with her envious tan (which we're going to have to recreate with the best fake tans and most believable sun-kissed bronzers until the summer months roll back around) setting off the statement tone beautifully.

While Pippa could have accessorised with a pair of red court pumps and a bright, bold red clutch to get a true monochrome look, she chose instead to introduce pops of rich, warm navy into the outfit. Offering a much softer finishing touch than classic black leather accessories would have done, the navy almost dialled down the red and balanced it out with a deep, moody shade.

The suede material of her heels and matching clutch worked to do this too, with the soft, supple texture feeling more muted than a sleek, slick patent or leather. But still, the navy brought in a pop of colour that complimented the bright red with an equally vibrant tone - and we can't believe we never thought of styling these colours together!