Pippa Middleton's chic red jumpsuit, matching heels and tailored coat is the sophisticated take on party wear we're loving for New Year's Eve

Pippa Middleton arriving at the Royal Albert Hall on January 13, 2022 in London, England.
Pippa Middleton looked oh-so chic in a red monochrome look when she and her husband James Matthews enjoyed a date night back in 2022 - her red jumpsuit, matching heels and stunning tailored coat make for a sophisticated and striking outfit.

It seems a shame to leave festive reds behind as we exit the festive season and head into the party-filled New Year, with the bold and bright colour being a stunning shade to wear all year round. If you're like us and want to incorporate red into your New Year's Eve outfits, then you'll want to take notes from Pippa Middleton who gave a masterclass in styling the shade for any occasion when she stepped out for a date night with her husband back in 2022.

Attending the Cirque du Soleil at London's Royal Albert Hall back in January, 2022, she stunned in a red jumpsuit, with the tailored piece cutting a sharp figure as she styled it with a matching pair of red point-toe pumps, a sparkling red clutch bag and some statement dangling earrings - and we love her chic black maxi coat that's a winter capsule wardrobe staple for the way it perfectly blends practicality with style.

Get Pippa Middleton's Look

red jumpsuit
Mango Aty Sleevless Jumpsuit

With a minimalistic design that sees the silhouette defined at the waist before falling into a crisply tailored trouser, the plunging v-neckline of this sleeveless jumpsuit is the star of the show. Simple yet stunning, it's a party wear staple.

red jumpsuit

Phase Eight Belted Tie Neck Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Cut in a regular fit, this striking jumpsuit meshes comfort with style brilliantly as the deep v-neckline, wide sleeves and belt at the waist enhance the silhouette, while the floating wide legs and relaxed-fit bodice create movement and flow - and the tie at the neck is oh-so elegant.

long black coat
River Island Black Belted Wrap Coat

Made from a faux wool fabric, this coat gives a luxurious look at a high-street price. The softly tailored collar with a beautiful and long belt at the waist creates a flattering silhouette that's oh-so versatile and you'll find yourself wearing this piece time and time again no matter the occasion.

red court heel pumps
New Look Red Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Court Shoes

These classic and timeless court shoes are a party wear staple not only because of their sleek and versatile pointed-toe silhouette and striking patent red colour, but also because they feature a comfort insole so you can dance the night away without blisters or any aches.

glitter bag
Miss Lulu Mini Crossbody Bag

With thousands of glowing reviews, this glittering crossbody bag is a party wear staple that's sure to turn heads. Boasting enough room to carry your essentials, wear it with the detachable chain strap as a crossbody or remove the strap to hold as a clutch.

tassel earrings
Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings

Available in 20 different colourways, though this red and pink is our favourite, these tassel earrings are a great statement accessory to add to any monochrome look, with the textured design adding interest and a playful pop of fun.

Doesn't Pippa look stunning? With an oh-so flattering tailored silhouette, her red jumpsuit is a party piece that offers a striking look while also ensuring you're kept comfortable and elegantly covered-up thanks to its high-sitting straight neckline and long, leg-elongating hem.

The drop waist detail, that cuts a defining line low across the hips, is so flattering and leaves the bodice to hang in a relaxed fit. The straight-leg trousers juxtapose this looser-fitting element, with their crisp front-pleat detail and tapered leg that hugs the ankle giving a sophisticated flair that blends classic tailoring with a sleek, modern touch.

Creating a monochrome look with her accessories, Pippa added a pair of red point-toe court heels to the outfit. The suede fabric of the footwear brought in a new texture to the look, which is a great tip for when you're pulling together a monochrome outfit, as these one-tone looks rely on texture to add interest where colour-clashing normally would.

Her sparkling red bag again brought in a new texture, with the glittery finish adding a pop of playful fun to the sophisticated and elegant style. Her earrings played a similar role too, with their emerald-green stud and feathery drop-detail threads drawing the eye and introducing a splash of complimentary colour into her one-toned outfit.

And if you're on the hunt for the perfect flattering winter coat, you can't get much more elegant than Pippa's versatile black maxi coat. The softly tailored style is so chic, with the longline length offering tonnes of warmth while the crisp collar and fitted silhouette ooze sophistication.

Dressing up this style of coat, as Pippa demonstrated, is a breeze with its formal look complimenting party wear like jumpsuits, maxi dresses and power-suits. And adding it to a casual outfit is super easy too. With a pair of wide-leg jeans, a cosy knitted jumper and some stylish white trainers or chunky black boots, the coat acts as an elevating piece that finishes off the laid-back outfit with a tailored touch.

