Pippa Middleton’s Broderie Anglaise midi dress and baby blue wedges was a winning Wimbledon outfit that deserves a second outing
Pippa Middleton nailed a classic summer colour combination with her white Broderie Anglaise dress and blue wedges at Wimbledon in 2018
Pippa Middleton wore a Broderie Anglaise midi dress and baby blue wedges to Wimbledon back in 2018 and this is an outfit that deserves a second outing.
When it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon it doesn’t come much more stylish than the outfits worn by the Princess of Wales, her mum Carole and sister Pippa. All three are experts at dressing more formally in hot weather and they favour elegant pieces with timeless silhouettes. The classic midi dress has been a staple in their summer capsule wardrobes and Pippa Middleton’s white Broderie Anglaise dress from Wimbledon 2018 is one of our favourite looks to this day. Of course, her choice of accessories might have something to do with that as Kate’s sister chose a pair of pastel blue wedges and a white woven bag to jazz up her white dress.
The dress itself was a stunning Anna Mason design and was a playful take on the traditional white dress, with statement frills running along the edge of the straps. This accentuated the femininity of this piece and the square neckline flatteringly framed Pippa’s décolletage.
The intricate Broderie Anglaise cut outs that covered Pippa’s dress were so classic and this texture helped to give the all-white item more dimension. It featured a fitted bodice and a skirt that flared out elegantly to just above her ankles. A white dress might not be on many people’s lists of best wedding guest outfits for obvious reasons, but for both general daytime wear and special events they’re a must-have.
White dresses go with everything and look especially beautiful with pops of colour in the form of bright accessories, or with a blue denim jacket layered over the top for a casual daytime look on cooler summer days. You can easily dress them up or down and Pippa went for somewhere in between with her blue espadrille wedges from Penelope Chilvers.
They were High Valenciana espadrilles which is still a classic style for the brand, though sadly this particular blue shade is no longer available. It’s such a pretty pastel shade and the midi length of the dress ensured that the lace-up detail was still visible in all its intricate glory.
Whilst some people might prefer wedges to fasten around their ankle with a buckle strap, tie-up details are also lovely and means you can have your espadrilles as tight or loose as you’d like. Wedges are a brilliant middle ground between a high heeled sandal and a flat shoe as they give added height, but with more stability than you typically get from a stiletto.
Pippa also matched the soft blue colour of her shoes with her hat which had a blue trim running around the brim and blue pompom adornments. A hat is a summer essential on hot days and the Princess of Wales’s sister stepped out with a woven one in an ivory-cream shade.
Her clutch bag was not only a very similar colour but also had a raffia texture to it which brought the whole look together. Pippa kept to a very neutral colour palette with her styling, using the blue as a carefully used accent shade to contrast with the white and cream. This colour combination is very popular this time of year and she looked gorgeous as she enjoyed a day at the tennis.
Pippa has yet to make an appearance at Wimbledon this year, but there’s still many more days to go and we can’t help wishing we’d see the return of her 2018 outfit, or at least a twist on the blue and white theme once again.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
