Newest addition to King Charles’ Coronation could look to replicate Queen’s ‘Paddington Bear’ moment while still honoring his late mother

The Coronation is nearly upon us, but King Charles and the Palace are still finding time to add last-minute additions to the star-studded spectacle. New celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Dame Joan Collins, have been added to the celebratory concert. But there’s another addition which has many drawing parallels to the now iconic Paddington Bear sketch that was the highlight of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

King Charles has added the likes of Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Winnie the Pooh to his coronation weekend plans

The addition of Winnie the Pooh have many suspecting there will be a moment evocative of the Queen’s heartwarming sketch with Paddington Bear

In other royal news, Prince William's next project could be a surprising break from tradition: 'This is pretty extraordinary - it’s never been done before'

The coronation is nearly here – with the official crowning of King Charles taking place next week (Saturday, May 6.)

People are chomping at the bit waiting to see what the likes of Princess Catherine will wear, and what roles other royals like Princess Eugenie might end up playing.

While the coronation will be one for the history books, many are just as excited for what comes the day after. On the Sunday, the Palace will throw a star-studded, epic concert at Windsor Castle to usher in the Carolean Era.

(Image credit: Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Famous faces from both sides of the Atlantic have already been confirmed to headline the event – with the likes of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That sure to put on an absolutely unmissable display.

Other world-class performers including opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel will also add to the celebrations.

But now, the Palace has confirmed a whole host of new names – and fans are seriously excited.

(Image credit: Getty)

Now joining the likes of Teenage Dream star Katy Perry are British pop stars Paloma Faith and Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage will also perform and Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has also been chosen to deliver a spoken performance, which she said she would be “honored” to do.

If that wasn’t enough, Tom Cruise will take part in what’s thought to be a pre-recorded sketch which will share little known facts about the King.

The Top Gun star has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family, having taken part in last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and has been frequently seen with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And to top it all off, Winnie the Pooh will also bear witness to the important day.

The addition of Winnie the Pooh – the beloved honey-obsessed cartoon created by A.A. Milne – has many anticipating a memorable skit akin to that of Paddington Bear’s tea party with the late Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee.

Paddington Bear ended up becoming synonymous with the late monarch, and many paintings and teddy bears of the Peruvian bear were left as tributes after her passing.

Adorably, Queen Consort Camilla posed with hundreds of the bears after announcing they were to be cleaned up and sent to children’s charities.

Charles opting to use a different beloved bear suggests that Paddington Bear is still too emotionally attached to his mother, and he doesn’t want to overshadow that.