Meghan Markle’s red cape dress is the ultimate outfit inspiration for party season

We're still thinking about the sophisticated red cape dress Meghan Markle wore to the Mountbatten Festival of Music back in 2020 and the look is still the perfect inspiration for party season.

Royals across the globe offer up hundred of looks every single year and we always seem to fall in love with one after the next. From Kate Middleton's cosy snow boots that we all want to invest in ahead of chilly January to Princess Sofia of Sweden's merlot velvet wrap dress that was a masterclass in festive Quiet Luxury, there's endless outfit inspiration for every occasion possible.

But while there is always fresh new looks there for us to recreate, there's one past outfit of Meghan Markle's that we simply can't get over and are desperate to recreate this party season - her red cape dress look from 2020's Mountbatten Festival of Music.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Shop Meghan Markle's red Safiyaa cape dress

Kalika Scarlet Red Long Dress, £1,295 | Safiyaa Recreate Meghan's stunning and sophisticated look with the Safiyaa's Kalika Scarlet Red Long Dress. The piece is sure to turn heads as it features a raised collar and sleek shoulder cape as well as an exaggerated back drape detail.

Yes, three years may have passed, but Safiyaa's Kalika Scarlet Red Long Dress is still in the forefront of our minds. And it's no surprise. Many royal fans and fashion experts alike called the look one of Meghan's most show stopping outfits ever at the time, and while she's given us many beautiful looks since, like her recent burnt caramel suit and sleek low ponytail that screamed day-to-night glamour, it is still a truly gorgeous dress.

The piece features a gorgeous raised collar and sophisticated shoulder cape that gives the dresses neckline a sharp and sleek silhouette. This sleekness is continued throughout the dress with its heavy crepe material working to build a structured bodice and skirt that perfectly hugged Meghan's body. For some added wow, it also features a floor-length back drape detail that trailed behind the royal during the event.

The designer piece carries a hefty price tag but don't worry as we've found some more purse-friendly pieces that still emulate Meghan's look.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

River Island Red Cape Wide Leg Jumpsuit Visit Site RRP: From £40 | Channel Meghan's look in a more wearable style with this River Island jumpsuit. The exaggerated cape detailing is offset with a more casual and pared back neckline to make the piece more everyday-friendly - not all of us have royal events to jet to every week! Karen Millen Tailored Compact Stretch Viscose Cape Sleeve Midi Pencil Dress Visit Site RRP: From £173 | Made using a stretch fabric, this fitted dress offers both an unrivalled silhouette and ultimate comfort. With a sweeping, floor-length cape detail on the sleeves, you're sure to draw attention wherever you go.

To accessorise the dress, Meghan opted to lean into the bold red colour and create a stunning monochrome look.

For shoes, she stepped out in the Stuart Weitzman Leigh 105 Red Suede Pumps, a sleek pair of heels with a sharply pointed toe and tall, stiletto heel. Meghan loves these shoes and has worn them on a number of occasions. They even seem to have been a staple for her before she met Prince Harry and married into the Royal Family.

For accessories, under one arm, Meghan carried the Capri crystal-embellished satin-trimmed velvet clutch from Manolo Blahnik and opted for a pair of bold floral beaded drop earrings by designer Simone Rocha as her only jewellery.