We’re taking style notes from Meghan Markle’s burnt caramel suit and sleek low ponytail for day-to-night glamour

We’re taking style notes from Meghan Markle’s burnt caramel suit and sleek low ponytail as she stepped out for a special screening in LA.

With Christmas just around the corner and plenty of festive events in the calendar, many of us might be considering what makes the best Christmas party outfits for women over 50 and the Duchess of Sussex has just made a case for a two-piece. Meghan Markle’s burnt caramel suit was her outfit of choice as she moderated a special screening of new short film, The After, hosted by Netflix.

The movie was directed by Misan Harriman who took Princess Lilibet’s first birthday pictures and he took to social media to share images by Emma McIntyre of Meghan on stage at the event.

The Duchess of Sussex kept things paired-back and effortlessly elegant with her Valentino wool blend blazer and what looked to be matching trousers. The blazer had a flattering double-breasted design with six contrasting black buttons, though Meghan wore her jacket open.

SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS TO MEGHAN MARKLE'S SUIT

Karen Millen Wool Blend Blazer Visit Site RRP: Was £219 , Now £175.20 | This gorgeous tan wool blend blazer is a great option to have in your winter wardrobe. The single breasted design and flap pockets are super classic and this would look amazing thrown over everything from tan trousers to jeans or dresses. Karen Millen Wool Blend Trousers Visit Site RRP: Was £169 , Now £135.20 | These wide-leg trousers are so sophisticated and the neutral shade works well with so many top options. Elegantly draping, the wool blend material is super cosy and these trousers also feature front pleats. Reiss Emma Wool-Cashmere Roll Neck Visit Site RRP: £138 | Whether you want to pair it with a two-piece like Meghan Markle's burnt caramel suit or not, this is a stunning wool-cashmere blend jumper. Beautifully fitted, this also comes in black and orange as well as this neutral camel shade.

Although used to attending high-profile, formal events, Meghan Markle’s burnt caramel suit was a masterclass in how to transform what would often be considered an office-wear look into a stand-out evening outfit. Keeping the jacket unbuttoned gave the look a more relaxed feel and the trousers were wide-leg which accentuated this. They gave the outfit more movement and drape to it and the gorgeously warm shade of deep caramel was a slightly lighter take on one of the seasons’ hottest colour trends, chocolate brown.

This was echoed in Meghan’s choice of turtleneck jumper which was a slightly deeper brown and the choice to keep to similar shades in the same colour palette gave this outfit a polished edge. It looked very similar to the one she wore back in 2020 for a visit to Canada House in London.

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She also kept things plain and unadorned when it came to her heels which were classic black Giorgio Armani pumps. Eagle-eyed fans might have spotted the fabulous asymmetric shape of the sides of the shoe and she also wore a ring by Logan Hollowell in the “Leo” constellation design which is her star sign. She chose the yellow gold option and it’s set with stunning diamonds to create the Leo constellation shape.

Meghan opted to keep her hairstyle equally paired-back and beautiful and went for a sleek low ponytail with a centre parting. A single piece of face-framing hair fell in a soft curl on the right and for a pop of festive colour that kept to the warm colour palette of her entire look, the Duchess of Sussex went for wine-red nail polish on her fingers.

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She was there as a moderator of the Netflix-hosted event and The After is now streaming on Netflix. Whilst this was a special event without being focused on the upcoming festive period, you could easily make an outfit with similar elements to Meghan Markle’s burnt caramel suit work for your party season wardrobe.

A suit in a neutral tone is a great one to take you from day-to-night and gives a business chic feel. For even more glamour simply switch out wearing a roll neck jumper like Meghan’s for a cami top or satin shirt and you can also opt to just wear the blazer over a dress in a similar, warm shade.