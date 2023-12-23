Princess Sofia of Sweden's merlot velvet wrap dress is a masterclass in festive Quiet Luxury

Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out for a Christmassy affair in Stockholm on Thursday (December 21) and gave a masterclass in effortless holiday dressing.

Alongside husband Prince Carl Philip, Sofia was the epitome of one of 2023's hottest trends - Quiet Luxury - eschewing all the bells and whistles for a simple and sophisticated wrap dress in a merlot velvet fabric.

The elegant wrap dress appeared to include padding in the shoulders, giving Sofia a touch of high-fashion, while accentuating her cinched in waist.

The European royals continue to favour the festive fabric, with Queen Letizia also looking stylish in a monochrome velvet pantsuit earlier in the week.

As a former glamour model, Princess Sofia certainly knows what looks great on her, and her choice of colour proves she keeps up with the trends of the season.

Red is the colour of the season, and if you want to experiment with the bold hue, our experts have all you need to know for nailing the trend.

Love Princess Sofia's elegant and elevated take on festive fashion? We've found some great alternatives and similar styles.

Debenhams Sparkly Velvet Wrap Style Long Sleeve Midi Dress In Green Visit Site £49.50 (was £55.00) | Love the vibe of Princess Sofia's effortless wrap dress but not sure red is your hue? This gorgeous green velvet dress with subtle sparkles is just as festive, and oozes glamour. Next Sosandar Luxe Velvet Wrap Midi Dress Visit Site £89 | Made from plush red velvet fabric - the colour of the season! - this is a great alternative for Princess Sofia's longer-length ruby red dress. Very Suki Velvet Wrap Bodycon Dress - Black Visit Site £46 | This long sleeve mini dress is cut from plush velvet in a flattering fixed wrap style and finished with body-loving ruched detailing. In timeless black, this is a perfect choice if you want to wear the outfit outside of the festive period, too.

Princess Sofia didn't overdo her sparkly touches for the festive season, letting her elegant earrings and clutch subtly complement her sleek velvet dress.

She chose a pair of Edblad pearl earrings for statement accessorising, with the timeless pearls standing out nestled in her brunette locks, which she wore down.

The Christmas sparkle came from her glittery black clutch bag.

Globe Earrings Maxi Steel - Edblad, £59 The large spherical pearl is attached to an elegant snake chain in the beautifully framed semi-sphere pearl. These earrings are sure to make an entrance and are the perfect accompaniment to any festivity.

Fans on Instagram's Royal Fashion Police account adored Sofia's style, and complimented the Swedish Princess for showing that a paired back approach can still deliver a fashionable statement.

One fan wrote, “I like it all! A lot. Appropriate, elegant, nicely put together, classic and yet trendy. The hair and accessories and the earrings also all good.”

Another agreed, adding, “It just showed that the royals do not need to spend a fortune to look good.”

While Catherine, Princess of Wales has seemingly stuck to her latest fashion makeover - which includes sending subtle messages with the choice of powerful pantsuits - we love that Princess Sofia is showcasing some more classic, Christmassy ensembles.

And she's not the only one. Zara Tindall proved why velvet is such a popular choice this time of year, stepping out in a gorgeous embellished velvet dress last month.