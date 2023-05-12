Meghan Markle's hiking looks are forever stylish, here's how to replicate her look

Meghan Markle's hiking looks set the standard in how to merge fashion with function as the royal manages to look smart while out and about in the great outdoors.

We love Meghan Markle's hiking looks for a jaunt in the California sun.

The royal's love of being active is common knowledge, and she's known to enjoy getting her steps in out in the wild.

Meghan Markle's hiking looks are enviable for plenty of reasons, as the stylish Duchess manages to marry style and comfort during one of her favorite ways to exercise.

She's famously a huge fan of the outdoors and Meghan Markle was reportedly hiking instead of celebrating the coronation reported People magazine (opens in new tab). But it's not the first time she's been spotted on a hike, during her Netflix series she was often seen out in the wild enjoying the popular activity.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings, $100 (£89.95) | Nike (opens in new tab) These classic leggings have a high waist and are made with InfinaSoft - a fabric that combines the benefits of being both lightweight and hardwearing. There's also a super useful drop-in pocket at the center back of the leggings that can fit your phone if you want your hike to be hands-free! Although Meghan favors the black pair, there's a wide range of shades to choose from including Adobe and Noise Aqua.

The stylish royal chose a classic combination of black leggings, a long khaki coat, and sneakers for this particular hike - and we can't stop thinking about the hiking boots she sported during her recent outdoor adventure.

Meghan's Fashion (opens in new tab) reports that her boots of choice are in fact Merrell Azura Waterproof Hiking Boots, in the colorway Espresso/Apricot. Sadly, this model of the popular footwear is now sold out.

However, another style from the brand, the Women's Siren Traveller 3 Mid Waterproof, provides all the support you need for your next hike - while maintaining stylish standards.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

(opens in new tab) Women's Siren Traveller 3 Mid Waterproof, $150 (£135) | Merrell (opens in new tab) This leather trail shoe is made specifically for the unique shape of a woman's foot and has some pretty intelligent technology to keep your feet dry and special soles that will maintain traction - even on your muddiest hikes!

Fans of the outdoors and hiking are familiar with the need to have the best waterproof jackets in case of weather changes - something that Meghan is likely to have experienced during her time living in the UK.

While Princess Catherine's waterproof, which she wore in recent weeks, was an eye-catching shade of crimson - Meghan went for a more earthy tone of khaki during the hike that was featured in her Netflix documentary.

One option that we absolutely love is the Alaskan Womens 3 in 1 jacket from Mountain Warehouse (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Mountain Warehouse Alaskan Womens 3 in 1 jacket, $162 (£129.99) | Amazon (opens in new tab) This jacket is a wonderful addition to any wardrobe, with multiple features that make it wearable all year round. It has a quilted lining that can be removed for warmer days, or even worn on its own for a dry day. Of course, it's all about the 100% waterproof outer layer - which can also be worn alone.

This jacket can traverse all seasons and is something that can be worn in all kinds of climates. However, something tells us Meghan won't be sporting waterproofs in sunny California anytime soon.