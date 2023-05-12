Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could share a sweet new photo within days but Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could share a sweet new photo within days but Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t - for a very simple reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might end up sharing a rare new photo on their Archewell website on or around May 14.

This is US Mother’s Day 2023 and they’ve previously paid tribute to this special anniversary publicly though the Wales family only mark UK Mother’s Day in March.

The Duke of Sussex recently reunited with much of the immediate and extended Royal Family at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation for the first time since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year. Prince Harry attended Their Majesties' big day solo, whilst Meghan stayed at their Santa Barbara mansion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But although fans didn’t get to see the Sussexes step out together for this major occasion, Prince Harry and Meghan could potentially share a sweet new photo to delight them very soon.

On May 14 the US will celebrate Mother’s Day and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously honored this holiday on their platforms. Back in 2019 they shared an adorable snap of Prince Archie’s toes on the first Mother’s Day since he was born.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” their Sussex Royal Instagram caption declared. “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”

After bidding farewell to this account after they “stepped back” as working royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan shared an important post on Mother’s Day in 2021. This didn’t contain any personal pictures but was a post in recognition of the valuable work of LA-based organization Harvest Home that supports expectant mothers experiencing homelessness.

Although not posted on Mother’s Day, the Sussexes also created an Archewell post entirely dedicated to their moms on New Year’s Eve 2020 which featured sweet snaps of themselves as children with the late Princess Diana and Doria Ragland respectively.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Their children and mothers are incredibly important to Prince Harry and Meghan and since it’s been quite a while since their last Archewell post, a Mother’s Day photo of some description would be a lovely addition to their website. They could also opt to share childhood pictures of themselves and their moms again so as to give Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet more privacy.

A new photo would also be a very positive release sure to delight fans after a somewhat intense time for the couple following Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, being published and his UK legal case. If they choose to share something, they would most likely be the only royals who did and Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t expected to do so.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Already this year Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis taken by photographer Matt Porteous was posted in honor of the UK holiday. This falls in March instead and this is the only Mother’s Day the Wales family have ever publicly marked.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could share a new photo for US Mother’s Day 2023, but given how they’ve honored it in the past it’s possible a picture could be delighting us all very soon.