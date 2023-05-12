Kate Middleton’s latest parenting advice is something we can all relate to as she comforted a young fan on a royal walkabout.

The Princess of Wales apparently gave a royal fan some brilliant advice after her daughter got “overwhelmed” meeting Prince William.

She reportedly suggested buying the six-year-old an ice cream to cheer her up and this is one parenting tip many people will have experience of.

This royal news comes as King Charles’ heart-warming gesture to Kate Middleton was revealed - and Princess Charlotte loved it!

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day was one of the biggest royal moments in recent history but the busy schedule didn’t stop there for many senior royals. Ahead of the coronation concert at Windsor Castle the next day, the Prince and Princess of Wales surprised fans with a walkabout on the Long Walk. Kate Middleton’s baby blue Reiss blazer was the perfect choice for the mild spring day and she was pictured beaming as she spoke with members of the public.

This included plenty of children and Kate Middleton’s latest parenting advice was delivered to Paula Jones, mom of six-year-old Molly, who was supposedly in tears talking to her. As reported by the Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), Paula said that her daughter was “overwhelmed” after meeting Prince William.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"She met William first and he bent down and he was chatting away to her and she was very bubbly, answering back questions, she had a lovely chat with him, really,” Paula explained, before revealing that by the time Kate came over to talk to her, all the excitement had “got to” Molly.

She continued, "Then, as he got up and moved off, I think it got to her a bit, she got a bit overwhelmed and burst into tears. I think [the Princess of Wales] saw Molly crying and she bent down and again started chatting.”

According to Paula, Kate asked the six-year-old if she was ok and after learning she’d met Prince William, wondered, “Was he nice to Molly?” to which Paula replied, “He wasn't the one who made her cry, he was lovely!"

(Image credit: Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

It was at this point that the future Queen Consort asked Molly if she wanted a “cuddle” and gave the royal fan a big hug, reassuring her. Kate Middleton’s latest parenting advice was then given to Paula, who explained that she’d apparently suggested an ice cream “would help cheer up Molly”.

Molly did get an ice cream that day and Kate’s tip couldn’t be more relatable or universal. Many people will have memories of being given an ice cream or sweet treat to cheer them up. It’s an age-old approach that it seems the Princess has perhaps used with her own children though it perhaps doesn’t seem terribly royal.

The Royal Family are known for their passion for fresh, seasonal ingredients and are often perceived as having strict rules surrounding mealtimes and food choices.

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s previously been claimed that there are several common foods the Royal Family are banned from eating and the late Queen Elizabeth reportedly never sampled pizza. However, Kate Middleton’s latest parenting advice indicates that she knows exactly how comforting and enjoyable a sweet treat can be to a young child.

Just a day later, fans saw Prince George, Charlotte and Louis toasting marshmallows during a busy day of volunteering work as part of the Big Help Out. And the Princess of Wales' suggestion at the walkabout in Windsor certainly seemed to be just what Molly needed as the senior royal showcased her caring and relatable side.