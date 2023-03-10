Meghan Markle's giant pearl earrings are the perfect accessory to her sleek bun as she surprises pregnant women with special treat

Meghan Markle glowed in pearl earrings and a sleek bun for her recent visit to a Los Angeles homeless shelter, where she surprised its pregnant residents with an exciting gift in honor of International Women's Day.

Meghan Markle wore giant pearl earrings and a slick low bun for her latest engagement, much to the delight of royal fans.

The Duchess of Sussex visited a center for women and children in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she surprised its pregnant residents with a very special gift.

Meghan Markle looked effortlessly chic on Wednesday in Los Angeles, wearing statement pearl earrings and a sleek bun with an all-black outfit for a very special engagement.

The Duchess of Sussex paid a surprise visit to Harvest Home, an organization that supports pregnant women and children, on International Women's Day (March 8).

The center provides accommodation, mental health services, and classes to expectant mothers who have been affected by issues such as domestic violence, substance use, and homelessness. Meghan's appearance took place shortly before the news broke that Buckingham Palace has updated its website to reflect Archie and Lilibet's new titles as Prince and Princess, respectively.

Always one to champion her fellow women, the 41-year-old created a pop-up baby boutique at Harvest Home so that its pregnant residents could pick up some much-needed pieces before their due dates.

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Meghan nailed the monochromatic look for the charitable engagement in a pleated black polo neck and matching black trousers. The 41-year-old teamed her elegant outfit with a sleek updo, swapping her her signature long Meghan Markle hair for a casual low bun.

Meanwhile, the duchess's jewelry, a pair of oversized cream pearls and her beloved gold Cartier bracelet, added a welcome touch of bling to her simple attire. She later popped on her Valentino sunglasses and Max Mara coat for the ultimate balance of unbothered glam.

The color-blocking ensemble comes shortly after Meghan's thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II's trademark style were revealed in an unearthed interview.

In photos shared on the Archewell website, the mom-of-two can be seen smiling as she holds up an adorable onesie while helping to arrange the display of baby treats. Afterward, she hosted a lunch for the center's residents and volunteers at a female-owned restaurant. It's also been confirmed that she made a donation to the center, which has supported over 600 women and their children since it opened in 1985.