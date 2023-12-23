Meghan Markle has some unique last minute gift recommendations for Christmas

In a resurfaced post from her now defunct blog The Tig, Meghan Markle shared her unique last minute gift recommendations for Christmas and they could come in handy as we panic buy the last of our gifts before the big day.

The Royal Family are notoriously bad gift-givers. From Prince William admitting he once brought Kate Middleton a 'pair of binoculars' for Christmas to Prince Harry detailing how he gifted his grandmother Queen Elizabeth a shower cap with the cheeky phrase, "ain't life a b**ch," written on it, we're not sure the royals are the ones to go to when it comes to Christmas gift recommendations.

But any help is much appreciated as Christmas creeps ever closer. From these Amazon last-minute Christmas gift ideas that all come with next-day delivery to the best Christmas gifts for mum, one of the best perfumes for women and luxe beauty gifts, there's endless choice out there to help get the gifts in.

But for those who are still struggling to buy for that person who seems to have it all, Meghan Markle's unique gift recommendations, taken from her old blog The Tig, may just spark the perfect gift idea.

The short list of gift recommendations Meghan posted before meeting and marrying Prince Harry in 2018 has received a lot of press for being a little, well, unusual.

While she recommends jewellery as an option, promoting specifically items from The Neshama Project, who donate a percentage of their profits to a charity that seeks to expand solar power, clean water, and agricultural technology to rural villages, her other gift ideas are a bit bizarre.

For your pet-owning friends, she suggests investing in an adjustable rope leash from the socially-minded company Found My Animal. She writes that the purchase would be 'supporting animal shelters in America' while also giving you the perfect gift of a 'stylishly colourful ombré leash.'

If you don't know any dog-owners, her next recommendation is a pair of Conscious Step Crew Socks. These ethically made socks will make your giftee, Meghan writes, "feel like every step you’re taking is a stride in the right direction."

Meghan's slightly strange gift ideas reflect her own present-buying habits. Writing in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled his first Christmas in LA with Meghan and shared the hilarious present she brought him to mark the occasion.

"It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition,” Harry wrote, referring to the age-old Windsor tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve that he continues to do with his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“One present was a little Christmas ornament of… the Queen! I roared. What the—? Meg had spotted it in a local store and thought I might like it,” he recalled. “I held it to the light. It was Granny’s face to a T. I hung it on an eye-level branch. It made me happy to see her there.”

So even though the Sussex's are spending Christmas in the USA this year, it's nice to think that at least one royal is present during their celebrations...