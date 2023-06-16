Meghan Markle set for epic Netflix return - and it’s not for the reason you think!

Meghan Markle is set for an epic Netflix return - and it’s not for the reason you might think!

Six months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan landed, Meghan will make a return to the streaming giant.

She played Rachel Zane in the hit US legal drama Suits for seven years and it’s landing on Netflix US on June 17 - the same day as Trooping the Colour.

This royal news comes as we revealed the coronation disappointment that’s sparked a change to King Charles’ official birthday schedule.

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t acted since she and Prince Harry tied the knot at Windsor Castle in 2018 but Meghan Markle is set to return to Netflix very soon, albeit in a slightly different way to how some might expect. Opening up last year in an interview with Variety which saw Meghan Markle’s brass choker necklace wow in the cover photo, she addressed whether she’d ever resume her former career. Asked if she’d ever consider acting again, the Duchess declared that you “never say never” but that her “intention is absolutely not”.

Instead, her most recent video project was her and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. However, very soon Meghan will be officially back on Netflix for US viewers as the hit legal drama Suits is about to land.

Suits - The Complete Series is coming to Netflix (in The US) on June 17. pic.twitter.com/pmCkCnQUTKMay 22, 2023 See more

The Duchess of Sussex starred in the hugely successful show as Rachel Zane for seven years and Meghan left Suits before she married Prince Harry. This was arguably her best-known acting role as well as the last project she acted in before becoming a royal.

Whilst Suits seasons 1-9 are currently available to watch in the UK, for US Netflix viewers this isn’t the case. But this will change on June 17 as Netflix has confirmed that the complete series will be available to watch in the US from then. Fans can then enjoy Meghan’s performance as paralegal Rachel as she rises through the ranks and develops feelings for attorney Mike Ross (played by Patrick J Adams)

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

The release date also happens to be the same day that Trooping the Colour parade will take place in the UK to mark King Charles’ official birthday. Meghan Markle attended two Trooping the Colours during the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign, when she and Prince Harry were still living permanently at Frogmore Cottage.

Although Trooping the Colour 2023 will be especially significant as it’s the first of His Majesty’s reign and will see King Charles rising to challenge and riding on horseback, the Sussexes aren’t expected to make the trip over for it. As non-working royals it’s also not yet clear whether even if they did return for the parade, they would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Instead, Meghan and Prince Harry are predicted to remain at their Santa Barbara home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Trooping the Color and Suits landing on Netflix US comes as Sussexes confirmed in a joint statement with Spotify that their deal has come to an end, meaning Meghan’s award-winning podcast, Archetypes, won’t be renewed.

Meanwhile, The Sun recently alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supposedly decided that they will no longer give tell-all interviews or appear in front of the camera. Either way, Meghan Markle’s return to Netflix in the form of Suits landing there for US viewers will no doubt be met with great excitement from royal and Suits fans alike.