Meghan Markle proves the messy bun still in as she brings back 45-minute wedding hairstyle with casual twist
Meghan Markle's latest hairstyle has brought back the relaxed messy bun she's often gone for over the years - including on her wedding day
Meghan Markle has proved that the messy bun is going nowhere as she brought back her wedding hairstyle with a more casual twist.
She might be known for her all-out glamorous looks at huge occasions, but the Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of low-key styling too. Stepping out for a special weekend visit this month, Meghan’s hairstyle was the epitome of effortless elegance as she opted for a classic approach over any of the 2024 hair trends. This messy up-do was captured in pictures shared on her Archewell website as Meghan joined the Southern California Welcome Project for an evening filled with cooking and storytelling.
The Duchess of Sussex launched The Welcome Project last year and it provides a safe and inclusive environment for women who recently resettled in the US from Afghanistan. For her recent visit, Meghan kept her hairstyle simple and practical.
She chose her favourite centre parting and allowed stunning face-framing pieces to fall in slight waves. The rest of the Duchess’s fabulously long and glossy locks was pulled back and secured in what looks to be some kind of fuss-free bun. Meghan’s hairstyle was perfect as she got involved in the food preparation and exuded an effortlessly chic feel to it.
She’s long been a fan of any kind of up-do which is a great way to temporarily enjoy the benefits of shorter hair without committing to one of the most popular short hairstyles for women. We can’t help being reminded a little of both of Meghan’s gorgeous wedding day hairstyles after seeing her latest look, especially her reception one. Both of her wedding day styles had a strong centre parting leading into a messy bun, though her 2024 hairstyle was if anything even more relaxed.
Early on her wedding day, the Duchess’s face-framing pieces were pulled back and only appeared slightly in certain photos, though they were given free reign when she switched to her evening reception look. Her wedding bun was also adjusted slightly for the reception and appeared to sit higher on her head in a similar way to Meghan’s latest look.
Shop Meghan Markle's go-to hair products
RRP:
Was £47, Now £34.99 | This gorgeous conditioning and calming treatment product is enriched with oils to help enhance the natural barrier of the hair cuticles. It provides hydration and eliminates frizz to give your hair a smoothing effect.
RRP: £23.50 | Use before shampooing, as a leave-in treatment or as a styling product - the choice is up to you. This smoothing oil harnesses camellia oil and white tea extract and helps to restore softness and infuse hair with hydration.
RRP: £46 | This texturising spray has a slightly more luxurious price point but is well worth investing in if you want to feel incredibly pampered. It's invisible and offers texture and volume without leaving a powdering residue.
The stylist who created Meghan’s wedding ceremony hairstyle, Serge Normant, revealed to Daily Mail that it took him just 45 minutes to achieve her messy bun.
'We had to blow dry it from wet, I would say 45 minutes to an hour,” he said, before adding, “It's a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way. Making sure it doesn't become a whole mess after a few hours! I don't overload the hair with products in general and certainly not on this day.”
Although he didn’t use a lot of products for this wedding hairstyle, Hello! has previously claimed that Meghan has revealed her love for Kérastase's Oleo-Relax and Wella Professionals' Oil Reflections Luminous Oil. She’s also said to have had Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray used on her hair by her former hair stylist Lydia Sellars to prep it too.
Meghan’s recent messy bun look recreated the relaxed feel of her wedding day in an even more casual way. For her visit she came together with a group of 15 women to cook traditional Afghan food and afterwards they all sat down and shared their stories, speaking about how much support they feel from the group.
The Welcome Project evening was in collaboration with The Archewell Foundation’s partner, Mina’s List, who have been working with women activists and leaders in Afghanistan to push for increased gender equality.
