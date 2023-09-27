King Charles to bring ‘more changes’ to Royal Family as he puts ‘twist’ on late Queen Elizabeth’s traditions

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles is reportedly putting a 'twist' on some of Queen Elizabeth's traditions and updating some of their routines and customs according to his preferences.

King Charles III has been reigning for about a year now, and according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the monarch has already made some significant changes. Following the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth, his mother, King Charles has seen to it that certain things be updated according to his preferences for the new generation of royals, Grant said on behalf of Slingo.

From creating a "smaller" Royal Family, to some unexpected members coming out of the woodwork, and even some changes to a garden (or two), here are some of the changes King Charles has implemented thus far during his reign.

(Image credit: Photo Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles is putting his 'twist' on things

Charles has, of course, taken on many of the responsibilities with great pride and a sense of tradition, but has added his own "twist" onto things, said Grant.

"When I watch him it’s very much in his style and his way of doing things," he said.

Grant continued that one of the most obvious changes regarded the Royals' summer holiday in Balmoral.

"The most obvious thing I've noticed is the Royal Family's trip to Balmoral Castle in the summer," he said. "The Queen would famously go up there around the 21st July, she would spend a few weeks at her lodge and just disappear for a short while before we see her take up official residence towards the end of July to the end of September."

Then, he explained how Charles is putting his own spin on the tradition: "The interesting thing was that he moved into Balmoral much later than the Queen would have done it and was only officially there for about two weeks," he said. "This is him carrying on the Queen’s tradition and getting the family together at the castle but it is also his twist because he has his own homes and things he likes to do."

(Image credit: Amazon)

King Charles is taking the Royal Gardens into his own hands

"King Charles is famously a gardener and loves his gardens," Grant said. In contrast to the late Queen, King Charles has his sights on tending to the gardens himself, rather than allowing a committee to take care of it.

"Charles has made these changes because he is fond of sustainability and being organic, while the Queen would have had a team advising her on this, Charles is very much into that," he added.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles has 'dignifiedly slimmed down the monarchy'

You may have noticed that the Trooping of the Colour this year proved to have quite the barren balcony compared to years passed - and this has to do with Charles' decision to slim things down.

"If you look from the Queen’s time it looked like Piccadilly Circus, if you look at it now it looks like something after Armageddon, it’s completely different," Grant noted. "He has very carefully and dignifiedly slimmed down the monarchy to what he classifies as the core family and that will only get smaller as sadly his royal cousins die off."

Additionally, other royals will be stepping up more and will start to become more involved, Grant said. "I can also see the royal cousins stepping in. Not so much Zara Tindall because that’s not her thing, Beatrice and Eugenie have already shown that they are there to support and are called in to support the King when needed," he said.