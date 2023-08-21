King Charles set to hold key summit at Balmoral with Prince William and the Princess of Wales as he strives to fulfil ‘sincere wish’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles is reportedly set to hold a key summit at Balmoral with Prince William and the Princess of Wales as he strives to fulfil “sincere wish”.

King Charles is alleged to be holding a summit at Balmoral Castle this summer with Prince William and the Princess of Wales.

It’s claimed he’ll discuss overseas travel and objectives and that he reportedly sees the Prince and Princess of Wales as being “at the heart” of the monarchy’s future.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently enjoying a well-deserved break and kicked things off at the Castle of Mey. They could reportedly arrive at Balmoral Castle after it closes to the public to spend the rest of their summer holiday. However, it’s possible that His Majesty doesn’t just have family time on the agenda for the remainder of his time in Scotland. According to The Mirror, sources have suggested that he's reportedly set to hold a summit attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

When it comes to what could be discussed at this supposed summit, a source “close to the King” has claimed that King Charles is striving to “fulfil the sincere wish” of the late Queen Elizabeth. And apparently Prince William and Kate could be key to this…

“His Majesty is very clear. The Commonwealth must be at the very heart of his reign. He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother, that one of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness (of the organisation),” the source alleged.

They added that His Majesty apparently views the Prince and Princess of Wales as “being at the heart of cementing their own future” as well as “that of the monarchy at large”. Meanwhile, another official described Kate’s “star quality” as being “undoubted”. If reports of King Charles’ summit turn out to be correct, then it’s said objectives for the coming year and international travel will be talked about.

The King and Queen are said to be planning to visit Kenya in the autumn and it’s been suggested that Prince William and Kate could travel too after their somewhat controversial Caribbean Tour last year.

Speaking about King Charles, a senior civil servant alleged that His Majesty “hopes to use the symbolism tied into his mother’s legacy to offer a hand of friendship, which might get harder as the years go by”. Whilst a government insider reportedly claimed that whilst the Prince and Princess’ Caribbean visit “wasn’t a complete catastrophe” it “was a massive wake-up call.”

“Simply turning up with a wave and a smile and a speech of friendship will not work any more,” they added.

Currently, Prince William’s exciting solo trip to New York is confirmed for September and then he’s expected to attend the Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore in November.

Neither of these locations are Commonwealth Countries and especially if King Charles is reportedly keen to encourage visits, there’s one place the Prince and Princess of Wales could be set to travel to. During the build-up to the coronation Prince William hinted at the epic location that they could visit.

He apparently said that they’ll be visiting Australia “very soon”, though it’s not clear exactly when this could be and given his upcoming trips already it might potentially end up being in 2024.