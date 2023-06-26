King Charles makes unexpected appearance at Glastonbury in the form of famous 'sausage fingers'

King Charles's famous 'sausage fingers' were spotted at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend in a rather unexpected way.

King Charles's fingers have caused concern among royal fans in the past, with his swollen digits having become one of the monarch's most recognized physical traits.

The King is even known to have poked fun at his so-called 'sausage fingers' in the past - and now they've made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury.

King Charles's 'sausage fingers' are often a topic of conversation among royal fans, especially when the new monarch's swollen hands are noticeable in photographs, sparking a wave of concerned questions on social media.

Over the years, it's been noted that King Charles's hands and fingers are often particularly red and swollen when he steps out for royal engagements - and the King himself is said to have joked about the trait in the past, dubbing them his 'sausage fingers' himself.

According to royal biography Charles, The Man Who Will Be King, the King penned a letter to a close friend following the birth of his first son, Prince William, writing, "I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine."

Over the weekend, King Charles's viral fingers even made an appearance in the form of a huge flag with a closeup of his hands printed on.

In a photograph shared by Glasto-goer @NickScottNolan on Twitter, Charles's fingers featuring his signature pinky ring can be seen billowing in the wind on the huge flag, with Charles's unexpected and unconventional appearance at the famous festival at Somerset's Worthy Farm no doubt prompting a few chuckles from onlookers.

With Charles's hands having attracted lots of attention online, social media users often express concern over why the King's hands look the way they do.

King Charles's 'sausage fingers' are thought to a result of a condition called dactylitis, which according to Healthline is a "severe inflammation of the finger and toe joints".

Dactylitis can be caused by severe water retention or infections, although the most common cause of the swelling is psoriatic arthritis, a disease that causes the immune system to attack the tissue surrounding the joints.

The NHS website explains that the condition can get 'progressively worse' in later life, adding, "If psoriatic arthritis is diagnosed and treated early, its progression can be slowed down and permanent joint damage can be prevented or minimized".