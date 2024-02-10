King Charles expresses 'heartfelt thanks' in first public statement since cancer diagnosis
The King says 'such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement' in a new statement from Sandringham House
King Charles has sent a message of 'heartfelt thanks' to the public in his first statement since his cancer diagnosis was revealed five days ago.
The King's letter, written from Sandringham House, reads: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.
"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
It was five days ago, on Monday 5 Feb 2024 when Buckingham Palace announced the King had been diagnosed with cancer, following surgery for an enlarged prostate. The statement provided no details on the form of cancer The King has been diagnosed with, and the latest one from His Majesty also doesn't address details, including what stage the cancer is at or the treatment he is receiving.
The day after the announcement came from the palace, Prince Harry returned to the UK to visit his father following the diagnosis. This latest statement reinforces the Palace's earlier statement, which said King Charles “remains positive” about his treatment and “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”
