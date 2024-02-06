Prince Harry to return to the UK following King Charles's diagnosis

Prince Harry will reportedly be arriving back in the UK imminently to reunite with King Charles as Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for the first time since September 2023 following the poignant announcement from Buckingham Palace on 5th February that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. According to the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson, as per the BBC, Prince Harry has spoken to his father about his diagnosis and he’s understood to be travelling over from the US “in the coming days”. Pictures taken the same day as the Palace statement was released seem to suggest that the King’s youngest son is already en route from LA airport and that his return to London to see his father will be imminent.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

The Duchess of Sussex will be remaining in Santa Barbara with the couple’s young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It’s said that King Charles shared his diagnosis with Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as with his siblings prior to it being made public.

The Buckingham Palace statement came just a week after His Majesty left The London Clinic where he underwent a “corrective procedure” for a “benign” prostate condition. When they announced King Charles’s diagnosis, the Palace confirmed that a “separate issue of concern was noted” during this time and that “subsequent diagnostic tests” identified a “form of cancer”.

They added that His Majesty “commenced a schedule of regular treatments” that day and that he has been “advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties”.

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual,” the Palace continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

King Charles “remains positive” about his treatment and “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”. As was the case when he made his prostate condition known, His Majesty made the decision to be open and share his cancer diagnosis in the hope that it would have a positive impact upon those who might be going through the same experience.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

After years of speculation about their relationship, fans will likely be incredibly touched by the news that Prince Harry will soon be reuniting with his father at this challenging time. Father and son are also understood to have had a heart-warming phone conversation on the monarch’s 75th birthday in November.

It’s not known which form of cancer His Majesty has been diagnosed with as the Palace has understandably kept this private. King Charles won’t be undertaking public-facing duties, however he’s said to be in “regular contact” with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and was last seen publicly the day before his diagnosis was shared. King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out together in Sandringham to attend church before returning to London where the monarch is receiving outpatient care.