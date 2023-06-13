King Charles and Princess Anne set to unite for rare celebration that takes place only once every 10 years

King Charles and Princess Anne are set to unite for a joint engagement on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

King Charles and Princess Anne will join forces this week for a shared royal engagement.

This engagement will highlight the Princess's important position within the Royal Family.

This week is a busy time for the Royal Family as they prepare for the Trooping of the Color this weekend which is set to be a large-scale event involving many members of the extended Royal Family.

However, ahead of this event, King Charles and Princess Anne are set to unite for another rare engagement as the pair join on Thursday, June 15, to present the new Sovereign's Standard to the Blues and Royals (the Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons). This is an event that only takes place every decade and will be a unique occasion for the Princess and King to work together in their military roles.

Princess Anne is the Colonel of the regiment and King Charles III is the regiment's Colonel-in-Chief. The King took over this role in 2022 when the former sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II died. This means this will be the first time in decades that the Sovereign's Standard has been presented to The Blues and Royals by someone other than the late Queen.

The Blues and Royals is a cavalry regiment of the British Army and part of the Household Cavalry. The regiment is the only one in the British Army to be known by its nickname as opposed to its official name: the Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons. The regiment is the second-most senior regiment in the British Army and in 2006, Prince Harry and Prince William joined the regiment as cornets.

The Queen last presented the regiment with the Sovereign Standard in 2014. At the times she reportedly inspected the troops through a half-open window of her state limousine.

At the time, the Queen said in a speech, "The special association between the sovereign and the Household Cavalry has continued unbroken for more than 350 years. It, therefore, gives me great pleasure, in the presence of the wider regimental family and friends, to present you with new Standards."

This will be a bus day for the Princess and the King who have many engagements in the day. In the morning, Princess Anne will attend a Reception at The Royal Geographical Society in Kensington. She will then attend a Household Cavalry Council Meeting at Hyde Park Barracks.

Similarly, the King will also be kept busy. As well as presenting the new Sovereign's Standard, he will also attend a Service of Thanksgiving at The Queen's Chapel, Marlborough Road, in London to mark the 650th anniversary of the Anglo-Portuguese Alliance.