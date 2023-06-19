Kate Middleton's warning to George, Charlotte, and Louis during Trooping the Colour revealed

Kate Middleton had stern words for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis during the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, according to a lipreading expert.

The Princess of Wales accompanied her three children in a horse-drawn carriage to mark the King's first official birthday parade in London.

The Trooping the Colour may be a celebratory event, but that doesn't mean there isn't a strict protocol for how the Royal Family is expected to behave during the parade.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children played a prominent role in King Charles III's birthday bash on Saturday, participating in the procession that traveled from Buckingham Palace to The Mall and towards Horse Guards Parade.

George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old Louis looked to be on their best behavior as they rode in their horse-drawn carriage alongside Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla, smiling and waving as they passed crowds of delighted royals.

However, it's now been revealed that the Princess of Wales issued a stern warning to her three children during the procession.

According to lipreading expert Jeremy Freeman for the Daily Star, Kate ordered George, Charlotte, and Louis to sit in a certain way on the horse-drawn carriage.

It's understood that the 41-year-old told the trio not to "look behind whilst on the coach," suggesting she feared their head-turning would be distracting to the spectacle. But by the looks of it, Kate's warning to her children didn't fully work. Charlotte was photographed continuing to look behind the carriage even after she'd been instructed not to, and some royal fans have also alleged that Sophie Wessex snapped at her as they watched the ceremony unfold.

Louis also played up his usual antics at the event, sticking his tongue out during the procession before delivering hilarious facial expressions while watching the flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Wales children co-ordinated their outfits for the special event, with Charlotte wearing a white and red dress and George and Louis wearing matching blue suits with white shirts and red ties. Meanwhile, Kate looked regal as ever in a sage green dress with a wide-brimmed hat.