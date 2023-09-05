Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is perfect for the late heatwave - and it's on sale!
Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale, and it's the perfect product for covering blemishes and protecting skin
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale and it's truly the perfect make up product for that perfect dewy summer look.
- The Princess of Wales is known for her incredible skin and her consistently blemish-free appearance.
- One of the secrets behind her incredible skin is a great product from Laura Mercier, which is currently on sale!
- In other royal news, Prince Harry's latest outings showcase major shift as he flips from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states.
Over the years some of Kate Middleton's make-up and skincare products revealed have been revealed, as make-up artists who have worked with the Princess have unveiled the secrets behind her flawless complexion.
However, Catherine was seen buying this exact product in the John Lewis-owned superstore, Peter Jones, in Sloane Square. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that during this 2011 shopping trip, the Princess of Wales was seen buying a cult favourite item.
One of her best and most versatile products is a tinted moisturiser which is both a makeup and a skincare product. The Princess of Wales is reportedly a fan of the Laura Mercier Natural Skin Perfector which moisturises your skin and has an SPF 30 protection built in to protect your delicate facial skin from the sun's harmful rays.
Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector 50ml, £32.00 | Laura Mercier
Achieve a flawless no-makeup look with the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector, a light product that offers you sheer coverage with a delicate barely-there sheen of colour. Smart silica-treated pigments leave you with a dewy finish and blur your complexion for an airbrushed appearance.
Laura Mercier describes the tinted moisturising product as an 'effortless no-makeup makeup' that can help give you sheer coverage and it's one of the best foundations for a perfect dewy finish.
The product is currently on sale and is £8 off at £32 instead of £40 at Look Fantastic, meaning it's the ideal last-minute purchase to add to your shopping cart before the last of the summer sun ends. That said, including SPF in your skincare regime is a key defence against ageing and regardless of the season, many skin care experts recommend that SPF should be a consistent part of a skincare regime - not just something that is considered in the summer.
There are a number of other products used by the Duchess that help her maintain her flawless skin. Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil is often on sale and some claim that this is another secret weapon that she uses to create her glowy skin look.
Make-up wise the Princess of Wales's foundation is reportedly the Bobbi Brown's Long Wear Even Finish Foundation. The Princess even wore this foundation on her wedding day, when a thicker long-lasting look was needed for this historic event that was photographed and broadcasted worldwide.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
What is the key to happiness in later life? Experts reveal their tried and tested solutions
We asked the experts what is the key to happiness in later life and these simple steps might just pull you out of your adulthood blues...
By Emily Smith Published
-
The heartbreaking reason it was ‘rather like’ Queen Elizabeth ‘had two families’ throughout her reign
A former royal lady-in-waiting has reflected on Queen Elizabeth's approach to motherhood and how it changed during her reign
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why there's 'tension' between Kate Middleton's parents and Charles and Camilla
Royal experts have revealed that there is 'tension' between Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Mike, and the King and Queen
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's upper arm trick to ensure her arms look toned in every photo
Kate Middleton's upper arm trick has been revealed by a photographer and we love this quick trick for a great photograph
By Laura Harman Published
-
Dolly Parton turned down a meeting with Kate Middleton – and the reason why is hilarious
The Princess of Wales didn’t get to sit down with the Queen of Country
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William and Catherine’s latest tribute has an adorable connection to a passion shared across different generations of the Royal Family
William and Catherine got involved with a fun national holiday, to the surprise of some fans
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton’s throwback leopard print skirt is a masterclass in making the bold print work for any occasion
The now Princess of Wales once stepped out of her fashion comfort zone in the bold print
By Jack Slater Published
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales set to take poignant trip on anniversary of Queen's death
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take a poignant trip next month as the couple prepare to pay homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's relatable back-to-school blunder
Shopping for back-to-school outfits is not always easy...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's surprising magazine cover has been revealed - but some fans are divided
Prince William and Kate Middleton's surprising magazine cover has been revealed and fans, but not everyone is impressed
By Laura Harman Published