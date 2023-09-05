Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is perfect for the late heatwave - and it's on sale!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale and it's truly the perfect make up product for that perfect dewy summer look.

The Princess of Wales is known for her incredible skin and her consistently blemish-free appearance.

One of the secrets behind her incredible skin is a great product from Laura Mercier, which is currently on sale!

Over the years some of Kate Middleton's make-up and skincare products revealed have been revealed, as make-up artists who have worked with the Princess have unveiled the secrets behind her flawless complexion.

However, Catherine was seen buying this exact product in the John Lewis-owned superstore, Peter Jones, in Sloane Square. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that during this 2011 shopping trip, the Princess of Wales was seen buying a cult favourite item.

One of her best and most versatile products is a tinted moisturiser which is both a makeup and a skincare product. The Princess of Wales is reportedly a fan of the Laura Mercier Natural Skin Perfector which moisturises your skin and has an SPF 30 protection built in to protect your delicate facial skin from the sun's harmful rays.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector 50ml, £32.00 | Laura Mercier Achieve a flawless no-makeup look with the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector, a light product that offers you sheer coverage with a delicate barely-there sheen of colour. Smart silica-treated pigments leave you with a dewy finish and blur your complexion for an airbrushed appearance.

Laura Mercier describes the tinted moisturising product as an 'effortless no-makeup makeup' that can help give you sheer coverage and it's one of the best foundations for a perfect dewy finish.

The product is currently on sale and is £8 off at £32 instead of £40 at Look Fantastic, meaning it's the ideal last-minute purchase to add to your shopping cart before the last of the summer sun ends. That said, including SPF in your skincare regime is a key defence against ageing and regardless of the season, many skin care experts recommend that SPF should be a consistent part of a skincare regime - not just something that is considered in the summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a number of other products used by the Duchess that help her maintain her flawless skin. Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil is often on sale and some claim that this is another secret weapon that she uses to create her glowy skin look.

Make-up wise the Princess of Wales's foundation is reportedly the Bobbi Brown's Long Wear Even Finish Foundation. The Princess even wore this foundation on her wedding day, when a thicker long-lasting look was needed for this historic event that was photographed and broadcasted worldwide.