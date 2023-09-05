Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is perfect for the late heatwave - and it's on sale!

Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale, and it's the perfect product for covering blemishes and protecting skin

Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale, and it's the perfect product for covering blemishes and protecting skin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Kate Middleton's SPF tinted moisturiser is currently on sale and it's truly the perfect make up product for that perfect dewy summer look.

Over the years some of Kate Middleton's make-up and skincare products revealed have been revealed, as make-up artists who have worked with the Princess have unveiled the secrets behind her flawless complexion. 

However, Catherine was seen buying this exact product in the John Lewis-owned superstore, Peter Jones, in Sloane Square. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that during this 2011 shopping trip, the Princess of Wales was seen buying a cult favourite item. 

One of her best and most versatile products is a tinted moisturiser which is both a makeup and a skincare product. The Princess of Wales is reportedly a fan of the Laura Mercier Natural Skin Perfector which moisturises your skin and has an SPF 30 protection built in to protect your delicate facial skin from the sun's harmful rays. 

The Princess of Wales arrives to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector 50ml, £32.00 | Laura Mercier

Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector 50ml, £32.00 | Laura Mercier

Achieve a flawless no-makeup look with the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector, a light product that offers you sheer coverage with a delicate barely-there sheen of colour. Smart silica-treated pigments leave you with a dewy finish and blur your complexion for an airbrushed appearance.

View Deal

Laura Mercier describes the tinted moisturising product as an 'effortless no-makeup makeup' that can help give you sheer coverage and it's one of the best foundations for a perfect dewy finish. 

The product is currently on sale and is £8 off at £32 instead of £40 at Look Fantastic, meaning it's the ideal last-minute purchase to add to your shopping cart before the last of the summer sun ends. That said, including SPF in your skincare regime is a key defence against ageing and regardless of the season, many skin care experts recommend that SPF should be a consistent part of a skincare regime - not just something that is considered in the summer.

J

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a number of other products used by the Duchess that help her maintain her flawless skin. Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil is often on sale and some claim that this is another secret weapon that she uses to create her glowy skin look.

Make-up wise the Princess of Wales's foundation is reportedly the Bobbi Brown's Long Wear Even Finish Foundation. The Princess even wore this foundation on her wedding day, when a thicker long-lasting look was needed for this historic event that was photographed and broadcasted worldwide.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸