Kate Middleton's scalloped-edge clutch bag proves blue is summer's hottest shade and we're obsessed with the stylish accessory

Kate Middleton's scalloped-edge clutch bag was the perfect regal accessory as Her Royal Highness attended King Charles's Scottish Coronation.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended an engagement in Scotland with the King and Queen.

The pair attended a national thanksgiving service at St Giles' Cathedral as King Charles received the crown jewels of Scotland.

On Wednesday, Princess Catherine opted for head-to-toe royal blue as she wore a historic pearl necklace in Scotland. The Princess looked wonderful but we are completely obsessed with Her Royal Highness's cobalt blue clutch.

The Princess of Wales, who is also known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, wore a royal blue leather clutch with scalloped edging and a printed design etched into the leather. This was the perfect addition to her look, and thankfully there are a number of dupes for this item that are available to purchase!

CroceyCroc Detail Debossed Envelope Pouch (£40.00) $65.00 | Ted Baker Take your clutch game to the next level with CROCEY, the croc detail clutch. This stylish piece will elevate any going-out ensemble from pretty good to perfect in no time with its envelope style, coming with a comfortable wrist strap.

Sarah Clutch (£99.00) $210.00 | Hobbs The perfect party plus one. The elegant Sarah clutch is a chic choice for taking to weddings and special occasions this season and beyond. The clutch is made from premium suede, and features an envelope design, a shoulder strap, an internal pocket, and a magnetic fastening.

Waverly Scallop-Trim Mini Bag in Cobalt (£39.00) $29.00 | Charles & Keith This is the Waverly mini bag, made in a vivid cobalt color and designed to impress. The scalloped edges lend a touch of whimsy, while the buckled detail makes a bold statement. Plus points for the bag’s carrying versatility: it can be used as a top handle piece, tucked under the arm, or as a shoulder bag.

The Princess has actually been seen wearing this bold clutch bag before. Catherine was snapped wearing the scalloped bag with another royal blue ensemble during Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'disastrous' Caribbean tour.

For this look, the Princess paired the clutch with another color-block ensemble as she wore a sapphire ring and earrings, a lace skirt-suit in cobalt, and a pair of blue suede pointed-toe heeled pumps.

This shade of royal blue is one of the fashion color trends of 2023 and can be worn in a variety of different ways. Princess Catherine prefers to wear this clutch as part of color-blocking ensembles, but this clutch is far more versatile. A colorful clutch is a great way to include a pop of color to an outfit, and can be a great addition to a look if you are only wearing muted tones such as white, cream, or black.