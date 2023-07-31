Kate Middleton's red puffer jacket is cheering us up on this dreary day – and we’ve found the perfect dupes

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We always love a throwback photo of the royals, and today we’re particularly loving how Catherine, Princess of Wales added a pop of colour to a chilly day with a fun red puffer jacket. It’s giving us plenty of ideas on how to cope with the current miserable UK weather.

Kate Middleton donned the perfect red puffer jacket back in 2017.

She wore the fun jacket during an appearance at the home of Prince William and Prince George’s favourite football team.

It’s grey. It’s rainy. It’s typical British weather.

So naturally we’re digging through the archives to find a way to brighten up our wardrobe as the rain threatens to fall – and the Princess of Wales has given us the ultimate inspiration.

In throwback photos from 2017, Kate was seen sporting a puffer jacket in a cheerful red.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

She partnered it with a simple black top and black jeans, proving there’s an easy way of dressing up or down a bolder outer layer.

With her hair tied back in a no-fuss ponytail, Kate was visiting Aston Villa Football Club to see the work of the Coach Core programme.

Kate was joined by Prince William for the engagement – and no doubt he didn’t need to be asked twice to join. William is a lifelong supporter of the football club – and has passed that love on to Prince George.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

We love that Kate’s choice of colourful coat was an early indicator of the role she would eventually step into.

As now Princess of Wales, Kate has been wearing more red because of the symbolic connection to the country, and it’s a lesson she learnt from Princess Diana.

Not only is red the colour of the dragon on Wales’ flag, the bright scarlet hue shows up in Welsh fabrics throughout history and forms part of the national Welsh dress.

Princess Diana made red one of her most worn colours for this very exact reason. She’d often wear ensembles made entirely of the colour, including hats and accessories.

Kate’s red puffer could also have been an early sign that she was studying the likes of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Red has the longest wavelength of all the colours in the visible spectrum, meaning it literally hits our eyes before we process any other colours.

Kate could’ve been taking style cues from the late Queen Elizabeth with this comfy-looking puffer, understanding as Her Majesty did, that wearing brighter colours meant more fans could catch a glimpse of her.