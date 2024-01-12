Kate Middleton's lululemon gym jacket that 'defines' and 'keeps chills out' is on sale with £29 off

Kate Middleton's lululemon Define gym jacket that helps to keep "the chills out" is on sale with £29 off this January.

When it comes to fitness clothing many of us might already have our favourite pairs of the best workout leggings but as the weather takes a turn for the worse in the UK, you might just be eying up a new gym jacket. The Princess of Wales is no stranger to wearing sleek yet practical work-out clothes for engagements and for her, there’s one jacket that really stands out. Kate’s lululemon Define jacket has been seen publicly at an engagement back in 2021 and the exact same one is now under £70 in the January sales.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate Middleton's lululemon Define Jacket

Lululemon Define Jacket in Heathered Black Visit Site RRP: Was £98 , Now £69 | Similarly versatile, this grey version of Kate Middleton's lululemon gym jacket is a gorgeous option to wear for work-outs this year. The zipped pockets, sleek design and hand-covering cuffs make this a stand-out piece. Lululemon Define Jacket in Black Visit Site RRP: £98 | If you're tempted to pick up the exact jacket worn by the Princess of Wales then the black version is well worth the investment. Timeless and neutral, it would look just as beautiful with matching leggings as it would with contrasting colours. Lululemon Define Jacket in Navy Visit Site RRP: £98 | For an equally neutral look, the navy jacket is another great choice. Brilliant for being on the go, the fabric is breathable and supportive, with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking.

Usually priced at £98, Kate’s lululemon gym jacket is now £69 in the gorgeous dove-grey colour, “heathered black”. This shade is especially versatile and would look lovely with so many shades of workout clothing.

The Princess of Wales has the black which is currently still full price, but the grey option is just as wearable and stylish. This style of lululemon jacket is incredibly sleek, with zipped pockets for extra security when working out and thumbholes and hand-covering cuffs to help “keep sleeves down and chills out”, according to the brand.

The jacket’s elastic zipper pull can also be used as a hair tie in emergencies and the “Define” jacket also sits below the waistband for a flattering fit. The fabric has four-way stretch, sweat-wicking and is breathable as well as supportive.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Princess of Wales might be well-known for wearing some of the smartest, best winter coats for engagements but for activity-focused visits she often steps out in gym wear. During a visit to Northern Ireland in 2021, Kate’s lululemon gym jacket got an outing as she took part in activities at the City of Derry Rugby Club.

It’s likely that this wasn’t the only outing this luxurious yet practical jacket has had and whilst we might not have seen her in this particular piece for engagements since, outside of the public eye it’s probably had a lot of wear.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Easy to pair with everything from leggings to tracksuit bottoms like we saw Kate choose, if you aren’t a fan of the grey colour you might still be tempted to pick up the black version or one of the other full-price shades like true navy. Kate’s lululemon gym jacket isn’t the only piece she loves from this particular brand, though.

Shop Kate's Go-To lululemon Trainers On Sale

The Princess of Wales - who is, after all, famous for loving a huge range of sports - is frequently seen wearing a pair of Charge 2 trainers from lululemon too. Whilst sadly the Charge 2 aren't currently featured in the January sale, plenty of other Charges in different colours are discounted on lululemon right now.

If you're looking to pick up a pair of neutral trainers for your New Year work-outs then this could be the time to take the plunge and pick up a pair from lululemon.

Shop More lululemon Sale Items

There are also plenty of leggings in the sale which would look fabulously chic paired with the “Define” jacket and any of the black or white on-sale trainers in particular. Whether you're looking for training leggings, yoga trousers or something to wear for hiking outdoors then Lululemon have so many beautiful items to choose from.