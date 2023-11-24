Kate Middleton's favourite white Superga trainers she wears all the time are less than £32 thanks to this massive discount

Kate Middleton's favourite white trainers she wears all the time are less than £32 thanks to this massive discount and they come in other shades too.

When it comes to fashion Black Friday deals there are so many timeless pieces currently on sale and this happens to include a major discount on the Princess of Wales’ go-to trainers. For Kate white trainers are the ultimate choice for certain engagements and the Superga Cotu classic trainers just can’t be beaten.

The all-white version is something the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing so many times over the years and they’ve just become much more affordable, dropping to below £32 on Amazon right now.

SHOP KATE MIDDLETON’S FAVOURITE WHITE TRAINERS

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers, Was £50 Now £31.50| Amazon We can't believe how affordable these classic Superga trainers are right now. These are loved by Kate and they've been discounted to just £31.50 as part of the Black Friday sales.

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers, Was £65 Now £44.99| Schuh These super versatile trainers are also on sale at Schuh for £44.99 down from £65. With their sporty sole and streamlined design, these trainers add a fashion edge and can dress down formal looks.

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers, Was £54.17 Now £48.75| John Lewis Kate's favourite white trainers are also on sale at John Lewis, down to £48.75 with a 10% saving. They are the ultimate wardrobe staple to pair with any outfit.

The Cotu is a Superga staple and the white one is now £31.50 via Amazon, but you can also pick up Kate’s favourite white trainers on sale at other retailers, including Schu and John Lewis. The sleek design of these trainers makes them perfect for everyday wear and they have a definite fashion edge.

The future Queen picked these as her trainers of choice for a particularly active engagement in Plymouth back in 2022 when she paired them with a classic Breton striped jumper and tailored shorts.

Kate’s white Supergas are fully breathable with a vulcanised gum sole and the silver-toned eyelets add a touch of detail. As a shoe they’re so versatile, especially in this neutral shade, as they add a sporty element to any look and can also help dress down a more formal outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

We saw this come into play for the Princess of Wales when she wore her Supergas with camel culottes and a Broderie Anglaise blouse at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. The otherwise quite structured outfit took on a more low-key feel thanks to Kate’s favourite white trainers. They also looked fabulous with blue denim jeans, a white top and a clay-pink blazer for a visit to the Natural History Museum in 2021.

If there ever was a pair of trainers that reminded us of Kate, it’s these Supergas and if you’ve already made your way through the Reiss Black Friday deals and other clothing discounts for the fashion lovers in your life, you might just be tempted. The white Supergas are of course the Princess of Wales’s go-tos, but Amazon also has discounts on a real range of other colours too.

SHOP KATE'S TRAINERS IN OTHER COLOURS

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in Black, Was from £50 Now from £37.87| Amazon Kate's favourite white trainers also come in a gorgeous black shade with the white sole. They are a great neutral option to pair with any everyday outfit.

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in Navy, Was £54.17 Now £48.75| John Lewis Kate's favourite white trainers are also on sale at John Lewis in a stunning navy blue. This colourway adds a very subtle pop of colour whilst still being very wearable.

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in Pink Was from £53.09 Now from £34.99| Amazon If you love the Princess of Wales's trainers but would prefer another shade, then this pastel pink is so chic. The light colour would work well with any neutral outfit.

This includes a gorgeous black option which is also very wearable day-to-day, as well as a navy blue pair and - for anyone who loves a pop of colour - a lovely pastel pink. The price varies depending on which version you go for, but given Kate’s favourite white trainers are £50 full price, any small saving can help make a huge difference.

Boot season might be upon us right now but white trainers are a year-round staple and there’s nothing quite like a royal-approval classic style that works with everything in your wardrobe.