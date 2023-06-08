Kate Middleton's favorite nail polish is 20% off and the pretty shade has a sophisticated sheer finish

Kate Middleton's nails are always immaculate and now you too can copy her look as her favorite nail polish is currently on sale!

Kate Middleton's nail polish hit headlines following its royal debut at her wedding to Prince William in 2011, with royal fans everywhere desperate to recreate the elegant look.

Essie's Ballet Slippers - which is almost identical to the Essie Allure color the princess wore on the day - is now a fraction of its original price.

Kate Middleton's dresses may be the most talked-about trademark of her signature style, but there's another feature we think deserves a shout-out - her nails.

The princess is known for her groomed fingertips, regularly stepping out with a pink manicure courtesy of Essie's 'Allure'. Although this color was discontinued, Kate's favorite shade was reinvented with the name 'Ballet Slippers' and is now available at a discounted price.

The nail polish is currently 20% off which means you pay just a fraction of the price to have a manicure like a royal.

The fashion icon even wore the drugstore brand to her wedding to Prince William in 2011, mixing it with Bourjois' So Laque Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge to achieve a customized nude shade. The stunning result sparked a major cult following, with royal fans and brides-to-be everywhere itching to emulate the princesses' pristine cuticles.

Essie's Ballet Slippers, which is a pinker and slightly more opaque version and is the perfect shade if you want a gentle nude color that is fit for a royal.

The US-owned nail polish, which was also worn by Meghan Markle on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018 and was even considered to be the Queen's favorite nail polish.

Essie has a wide range of other light pink shades which are just as lovely, so if you fancy something a bit darker or lighter, you can still enjoy the look with nails fit for a royal.