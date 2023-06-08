Duchess Sophie ups her style game with gorgeous checked flares and cool clog sandals

Sophie Wessex has wowed royal fashion fans yet again, after stepping out in white-leg pants and clogged heels for her latest public engagement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited a south London primary school on Wednesday to mark the upcoming Childhood Day, much to the delight of pupils and staff.

Sophie Wessex is on a roll when it comes to style.

Just one day after rocking a white maxi dress and Kate Middleton's favorite sandals, the Duchess of Edinburgh delighted royal fans yet again with her eccentric choice of wardrobe to visit a primary school on Wednesday.

Sophie, 58, wore white-legged pants with a checkered pattern by Sportmax and a silk white blouse from ARossGirl x Solar to meet pupils and staff at the Richard Atkins Primary School in south London.

(Image credit: Getty)

The duchess paired the elegant look with a cream blazer, which has been a staple in her closet for years, and the Kampala sandals by Penelope Chilvers. She polished her outfit off with a large straw bag adorned by an orange tassel, stud earrings, and a pendant necklace. Sophie also added a subtle pop of color with her hot pink manicure, in what looks to be an accessorized take on the 2023 trend of dopamine dressing.

Ahead of the @NSPCC’s Childhood Day, The Duchess of Edinburgh, the charity’s Patron, visited Richard Atkins Primary School in Brixton to join school children taking part in special fundraising activities, including the #ChildhoodDay mile.🔗 https://t.co/ewsutGwo0f pic.twitter.com/YJSV7tGD53June 7, 2023 See more

The duchess carried out the engagement at the primary school in honor of the upcoming NSPCC Childhood Day on Friday, June 9.

Sophie, who is a Patron of the child protection charity, congratulated its pupils on their fundraising efforts before participating in a number of fun activities to mark the occasion. The hardworking royal was also shown drawings created by the children and received a demonstration of the various ways to take part in the Childhood Day Mile.

Sophie later spoke with Speak Out Stay Safe volunteers, who have been delivering workshops on behalf of the NSPCC to help children understand abuse and seek help if they need support. She was also photographed planting a tree and receiving a bouquet of flowers during her visit.

"I love her so very much, she is so special," one royal fan wrote on Twitter, while another simply called the duchess, "Beautiful."