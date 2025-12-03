Kate Middleton redefines airport style as she embraces winter blue for German state visit
She stepped out at Heathrow Airport in head-to-toe blue and it's a softer alternative to black and brown for the season
We all know how much the Royal Family love wearing blue and the Princess of Wales went head-to-toe sapphire for what will surely become known as one of the chicest airport outfits ever. Kate wasn’t actually getting on a plane herself, but travelled with Prince William to Heathrow to welcome the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife to the UK on 3rd December.
This is the second time in two months that the Waleses have taken on this important role for a State Visit and Kate’s ensemble was formal yet fabulous. If you want some inspiration for a different colour to add to your winter capsule wardrobe, she made a strong case for deep blue.
It’s simultaneously cool-toned and rich, which makes it a hue that works wonderfully with both gold and silver. This is especially good news for party season when metallics come to the fore.
The Dune Tayla boots are a great investment if you're looking for a new pair of knee-highs as they're so timeless. They're made from suede, have a stretchy panel at the back and a rounded toe. The block heels make them a good day-to-night shoe and the deep navy blue shade is stunning.
Designed in a standout teal-blue shade with wool material inside and out to guarantee warmth, the Phase Eight double-breasted Darcy coat is an elegant option. It features a statement collar, matching tie belt to cinch it in at the waist and contrasting buttons. It's got hand-finished seams that elevate the classic style.
The Princess of Wales accessorised with Princess Diana’s stunning sapphire and diamond earrings that match her engagement ring. She also wore the Prince of Wales feather brooch pinned to her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat.
Rather than following winter coat trends, Kate favours this classic silhouette, with the blazer-esque lapels, fitted waist and longer length. These more tailored, streamlined coats work well for her signature style which is naturally elegant and on the smarter side.
You can also dress them down with casual denim jeans or jumper dresses, so don’t be afraid to try a longline coat if your style is more relaxed. Underneath, the Princess wore a blue midi dress and she finished off her outfit with navy blue knee-high boots.
The level of colour coordination is something we often see from her and brings an instant cohesive feel to her looks. Many people might be more likely to pick up a black or camel coat or boots over blue, but woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr thinks that Kate’s colour is a lovely alternative.
"Whilst the temptation with winter coats and shoes can be to stick to classic black, navy is a much softer alternative that will work just as hard in your wardrobe. It will complement everything from camel to burgundy, and don't be afraid to mix navy with the black knitwear and tailoring you already have," she explains.
The Princess of Wales could easily have gone for black boots instead, though I quite like how committed she was to the winter blue and her suede Gianvito Rossis added to the softness of the shade.
She’s worn them plenty of times before with navy outfits and she also went for navy gloves and a matching clutch here. This German State Visit is the first in 27 years and after being met by the Prince and Princess of Wales, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender travelled with them to Windsor Castle.
Like US President Trump and First Lady Melania in October, the couple were given a ceremonial welcome and met with King Charles and Queen Camila. The President is in the UK for three days and events will include a State Banquet, speaking in Parliament and meeting the Prime Minister in Downing Street.
