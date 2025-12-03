Kate Middleton redefines airport style as she embraces winter blue for German state visit

We all know how much the Royal Family love wearing blue and the Princess of Wales went head-to-toe sapphire for what will surely become known as one of the chicest airport outfits ever. Kate wasn’t actually getting on a plane herself, but travelled with Prince William to Heathrow to welcome the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife to the UK on 3rd December.

This is the second time in two months that the Waleses have taken on this important role for a State Visit and Kate’s ensemble was formal yet fabulous. If you want some inspiration for a different colour to add to your winter capsule wardrobe, she made a strong case for deep blue.

It’s simultaneously cool-toned and rich, which makes it a hue that works wonderfully with both gold and silver. This is especially good news for party season when metallics come to the fore.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Shop Deep Winter Blue

Shop Knee-High Boots

Dune Tayla Navy Stretch Suede Boots £159/$220 at Dune The Dune Tayla boots are a great investment if you're looking for a new pair of knee-highs as they're so timeless. They're made from suede, have a stretchy panel at the back and a rounded toe. The block heels make them a good day-to-night shoe and the deep navy blue shade is stunning. Phase Eight Darcy Double Faced Coat £169/$234 (was £199/$360) at Phase Eight Designed in a standout teal-blue shade with wool material inside and out to guarantee warmth, the Phase Eight double-breasted Darcy coat is an elegant option. It features a statement collar, matching tie belt to cinch it in at the waist and contrasting buttons. It's got hand-finished seams that elevate the classic style. Nobody's Child Navy Zeena Trousers £59/$115 at Nobody's Child Pair with everything from a fitted jumper to a satin shirt, these wide-leg trousers are a staple item you can style in so many different ways. They're high-waisted, with an elasticated waist for comfort and crisp pleats. Zara Dark Blue Flared Velvet Trousers £59.99/$119 at Zara These velvet trousers are quickly selling out as they are a versatile alternative to a dress this time of year. You can style them with a blouse and the matching blazer to make a wintry evening look. They're mid-rise, with a subtle flared leg. & Other Stories Turtleneck Jumper £47 at & Other Stories Made from fabric containing wool and cotton, this jumper is an affordable option if you're looking to add more colour into your winter wardrobe. It's got a crew neckline, long sleeves and low, dropped shoulders with ribbing on the cuffs and hemline. M&S Blue Knitted Argyle Tassel Scarf £26/$57.99 at M&S Scarves are a cost-effective and small way to wear brighter colours and this knitted one has tassels on the end and a very on-trend Argyle pattern. It's got a cosy brushed finish and can be thrown on as part of a blue outfit like Kate's, or with neutral hues.

The Princess of Wales accessorised with Princess Diana’s stunning sapphire and diamond earrings that match her engagement ring. She also wore the Prince of Wales feather brooch pinned to her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat.

Rather than following winter coat trends, Kate favours this classic silhouette, with the blazer-esque lapels, fitted waist and longer length. These more tailored, streamlined coats work well for her signature style which is naturally elegant and on the smarter side.

You can also dress them down with casual denim jeans or jumper dresses, so don’t be afraid to try a longline coat if your style is more relaxed. Underneath, the Princess wore a blue midi dress and she finished off her outfit with navy blue knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The level of colour coordination is something we often see from her and brings an instant cohesive feel to her looks. Many people might be more likely to pick up a black or camel coat or boots over blue, but woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr thinks that Kate’s colour is a lovely alternative.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Whilst the temptation with winter coats and shoes can be to stick to classic black, navy is a much softer alternative that will work just as hard in your wardrobe. It will complement everything from camel to burgundy, and don't be afraid to mix navy with the black knitwear and tailoring you already have," she explains.

The Princess of Wales could easily have gone for black boots instead, though I quite like how committed she was to the winter blue and her suede Gianvito Rossis added to the softness of the shade.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

She’s worn them plenty of times before with navy outfits and she also went for navy gloves and a matching clutch here. This German State Visit is the first in 27 years and after being met by the Prince and Princess of Wales, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender travelled with them to Windsor Castle.

Like US President Trump and First Lady Melania in October, the couple were given a ceremonial welcome and met with King Charles and Queen Camila. The President is in the UK for three days and events will include a State Banquet, speaking in Parliament and meeting the Prime Minister in Downing Street.